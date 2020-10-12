Elmwood-Murdock celebrates many Homecoming events

ELMWOOD – Smiles were the emotion of choice for Elmwood-Murdock students this past week after they took part in many Homecoming activities.

Students celebrated Homecoming Oct. 5-9 at school buildings in both Elmwood and Murdock. Elementary and secondary students enjoyed dress-up days throughout the week. Themes for each day included pajamas, Hawaiian, favorite character, twin/teacher and Salt and Pepper.

High school students raised money for the “Keep Our Community Warm” organization as part of Homecoming Week. Seniors enjoyed scooter races on Monday, juniors played knock-out on the basketball court on Tuesday and sophomores played volleyball on Wednesday. Freshmen capped the week with balloon races on Thursday.

Friday’s warm weather allowed elementary students to take part in an outdoor assembly on the football field. They played a variety of games and listened to school cheers while wearing masks. High school students also enjoyed taking part in a pep rally on Friday afternoon.

Activities continued for students and residents at Friday night’s football game. Six seniors participated in the Homecoming coronation ceremony at halftime. Queen candidates included Jayden Halferty, Rylee Hogue and Bre Romero. King candidates included Noah Arent, Jared Drake and Gus Pope.