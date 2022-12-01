Elmwood-Murdock earns district play production title

NEBRASKA CITY – Elmwood-Murdock play production students ensured a sunny result Wednesday with a championship performance on stage.

The Knights claimed the District C2-1 title with their presentation of “The Birch Moon.” Eight schools traveled to Nebraska City Lourdes to deliver one-act plays for the audience.

Three judges evaluated the plays during the morning and afternoon. Each of them could give schools a maximum of 60 points for their production. Judges also gave a ranking to each school. The ranking could be used as a tiebreaker if more than one school received the same point total.

Elmwood-Murdock soared to the top of the district charts with a score of 172 points. Judges gave the Knights scores of 59, 57 and 56 and a ranking of 4.

Nebraska City Lourdes finished second with a score of 167 points and a total rank of 8. Johnson-Brock collected 169 points, but the Eagles ended in third place after judges gave them a ranking of 10.

Dozens of Elmwood-Murdock students traveled to Nebraska City Lourdes for the contest. Bri Ross, Sara Kicak, Madie Justesen, Rylie Gordon, Ava Hohman, Haylee Josoff, Lily Pope, Macy Howard, Hanna Josoff, Mia Rikli, Averi Hogue, Wyatt Baker, Grace Jacobsen, Will Platt, Hayden Bauder, Nolan Stroy, Angela Brockhoff, Morgan Gray, Marion Day, Brooklyn Dowding, Annie Backemeyer, Elly West and Marissa Oehlerking appeared on stage in the play.

Students on the lights crew include Harrison Koehn, Leo Rikli, Brody Marsh, Christian Brettman, Ella Stroy and Will Fox. Blake Lavington and Ellie Meyer are members of the sound crew, and Averi Hogue, Morgan Gray, Payton Haase, Aryana Wall, Ellie Meyer, Eva Stansell, Eva Knippelmeyer, Mya Breedlove, Angela Brockhoff and Bri Ross help with hair and makeup.

Nolan Platt, Ryerson Kastens, Christian Brettman, Grayson Schroll, Katie Morris, Caitlyn Hosier and Ziva Arent are students on the backstage crew. Eva Knippelmeyer and Mya Breedlove help with photography for the play.

Emmalyn Snyder, Lila Coleman, Carter Dankleff, Brian May, Cami Dieter, Jonah Rikli, Liana Rikli, Levi Rikli, Lucy Backemeyer, Cora Livermore, Tyson Ross and Molly Gray are members of the workday/rehearsal crew.

Elmwood-Murdock students have won a large number of group and individual awards at their contests throughout the year. The Knights earned the East Central Nebraska Conference crown earlier this fall.

Elmwood-Murdock will perform in the Class C-2 State Play Production Championships on Thursday, Dec. 8. Class C-2 schools will present one-act plays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at the Johnny Carson Theatre in Norfolk. Elmwood-Murdock will perform “The Birch Moon” at 9:15 a.m.

Stanton, Elmwood-Murdock, McCool Junction, Ravenna, Hemingford and Hartington-Newcastle will compete for the Class C-2 state title. Stanton will perform “The Diviners,” McCool Junction will present “S.E. Hinton’s The Outsiders” and Ravenna will present “The Attempted Murder of Peggy Sweetwater.” Hemingford will perform “To See the Stars” and Hartington-Newcastle will deliver “Ug, the Caveman Musical” on stage.

Elmwood-Murdock will compete at state for the sixth time in school history. The Knights qualified in 1992, 1994 and 1995 and captured third place in both 2020 and 2021.

District C2-1 Meet Results

Elmwood-Murdock 172, Nebraska City Lourdes 167, Johnson-Brock 169, East Butler 163, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 161, Omaha Christian Academy 160, Shelby-Rising City 158, Weeping Water 152