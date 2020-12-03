Elmwood-Murdock earns state play production ticket

McCOOL JUNCTION – Elmwood-Murdock students made their hard work on stage pay off Tuesday with a state-clinching play production performance.
The Knights earned the District C2-1 Play Production Meet championship with their performance of “Quasi.” Elmwood-Murdock defeated six district opponents with a top score of 174 points. Each of the three judges gave the Knights identical scores of 58 points. All three also ranked E-M as having the best performance of the day.
Elmwood librarian Anne Pope said the Knights had to overcome many obstacles in their quest for the district crown. The biggest hurdle was the coronavirus pandemic, which forced E-M students to follow social distancing protocols and practice their scenes with masks.
“The team has had to make several adjustments this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Pope said. “For instance, all rehearsals were conducted while wearing masks. The only time a student could take off his or her mask is when they’re on stage during a competition. As soon as they step into the wings, they put the mask back on until their next scene.
“By taking such careful precautions, the E-M team has successfully participated in four contests so far, collecting a string of hardware and acting awards along the way.”
Elmwood-Murdock began the season Nov. 7 with a second-place honor at the Norfolk One-Act Festival. The Knights earned first place in their division at the York High School K-DUB Play Production Competition on Nov. 14, and the team collected silver medals at the East Central Nebraska Conference Meet later that week. That set the stage for E-M’s district-winning run.
Gus Pope, Marcus Manley, Keri Hogue and Molly Feile co-wrote “Quasi” and Keri Hogue directed the play. Marcus Manley served as assistant director for the production. Mark Hogue Jr., Tami Pleiss and Gina Frank also helped the Knights with their talents.
Cast and crew members are listed in alphabetical order:
Karly Anderson, Noah Arent, Kaitlynn Ashlock, Wyatt Baker, Angela Brockhoff, Jack Deibert, Darienne Doll, Sophie Frank, Averi Hogue, Rylee Hogue, Ava Hohman, Michael Hynes, Hanna Josoff, Haylee Josoff, Madie Justesen, Nate Lockman, Rylan Meyer, Tucker Oehlerking, Marissa Oehlerking, Mallory Pavlik, Will Platt, Gus Pope, Lily Pope, Maggie Richter, Sela Rikli, Leo Rikli, Mia Rikli, Tessa Robertson, Riley Rose, Brianna Ross, Katelyn Stewart, Nolan Stroy, Jordan Vogler, Elly West, Riley Wilson and Harlee Wilson.
“Quasi” is an adaptation of the famous story “The Hunchback of Notre Dame.” The 30-minute show takes audiences on a journey from the belltower of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris to the depths of the city’s catacombs. Seniors Noah Arent, Rylee Hogue and Gus Pope perform three of the leading characters of Quasimodo, Esmerelda and Archbishop Frollo.
Elmwood-Murdock earned the school’s first trip to the state play production meet in 25 years. The Knights qualified for the Class C State Meet in 1992, 1994 and 1995.
E-M will perform “Quasi” for state judges on Thursday, Dec. 10. State action will take place at the Johnny Carson Theatre in Norfolk. Class C-2 performances will run from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Trophies and medals will be presented at an awards ceremony later in the day.
District C2-1 Play Production Meet Results
Elmwood-Murdock 174, McCool Junction 163, Nebraska City Lourdes 160, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 160, Heartland 154, Deshler 149, Southern 141
