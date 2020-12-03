Elmwood-Murdock earns state play production ticket

McCOOL JUNCTION – Elmwood-Murdock students made their hard work on stage pay off Tuesday with a state-clinching play production performance.

The Knights earned the District C2-1 Play Production Meet championship with their performance of “Quasi.” Elmwood-Murdock defeated six district opponents with a top score of 174 points. Each of the three judges gave the Knights identical scores of 58 points. All three also ranked E-M as having the best performance of the day.

Elmwood librarian Anne Pope said the Knights had to overcome many obstacles in their quest for the district crown. The biggest hurdle was the coronavirus pandemic, which forced E-M students to follow social distancing protocols and practice their scenes with masks.

“The team has had to make several adjustments this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Pope said. “For instance, all rehearsals were conducted while wearing masks. The only time a student could take off his or her mask is when they’re on stage during a competition. As soon as they step into the wings, they put the mask back on until their next scene.

“By taking such careful precautions, the E-M team has successfully participated in four contests so far, collecting a string of hardware and acting awards along the way.”