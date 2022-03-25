Elmwood-Murdock earns third place at state speech meet

KEARNEY – Elmwood-Murdock students created stateworthy expressions this past week at the top speech meet of the year.

The Knights earned third place in team standings at the Class C-2 State Speech Meet on March 17. Elmwood-Murdock collected 64 points during action in Kearney. Hartington-Newcastle (118 points) won the title and Twin River (70), Elmwood-Murdock (64) and Plainview (62) landed in the next three spots.

The Knights delivered their point-scoring performances under the bright lights at Kearney High School. Lily Pope earned a state championship and Wyatt Baker, Averi Hogue, Riley Rose, Kaitlynn Ashlock, Bri Ross, Haylee Josoff and Jack Deibert secured state medals.

Pope highlighted the team’s trip to central Nebraska with a title in the Oral Interpretation of Humorous Prose contest. She landed a spot in the finals after judges gave her a fourth-place total in the preliminaries. They issued scores of 46, 48 and 50 out of a possible 50 points.

Pope soared to the top of the state mountain in the finals. Judges gave her point totals of 48, 48 and 50. They also listed her name in the judging preference category, which gave her the advantage for any possible ties.

Baker also brought home state hardware in the Oral Interpretation of Humorous Prose category. He captured third place in the contest with his work during the day. He placed third in the preliminaries and remained in that position after the finals. Judges gave him scores of 47, 49 and 46 in the championship round.

Hogue earned the school’s third individual medal with a fourth-place finish in Oral Interpretation of Poetry. Judges gave her scores of 48, 48 and 50 in the finals.

Rose, Ashlock, Ross, Haylee Josoff and Deibert captured state medals in the Oral Interpretation of Drama contest. The five Knights guaranteed a spot in the awards ceremony with a fourth-place point total in the preliminary round. They stayed in that fourth-place spot in the finals with scores of 47, 47 and 47.

Baker, Rylan Meyer, Sophie Frank, Katelyn Stewart and Hanna Josoff also took part in the Oral Interpretation of Drama contest. The Knights placed 11th in the preliminaries with scores of 48, 49 and 47.

Rose represented Elmwood-Murdock in the Entertainment Speaking category. He finished eighth in the preliminaries with scores of 50, 49 and 47.

Elmwood-Murdock had two teams in the Duet Acting category at state. Haylee Josoff and Sara Kicak placed tenth with scores of 47, 46 and 48. Hogue and Pope captured 11th place with scores of 48, 46 and 46.

Class C-2 State Team Results

Hartington-Newcastle 118, Twin River 70, Elmwood-Murdock 64, Plainview 62, Pawnee City 50, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 42, Loup City 38, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 36, Archbishop Bergan 36, Thayer Central 34, Freeman 34, Howells-Dodge 34, Hartington Cedar Catholic 34, Wisner-Pilger 30, Perkins County 20, Alma 20, Nebraska City Lourdes 16, David City Aquinas 14, Ravenna 14, Johnson-Brock 14, Creighton 10, Shelby-Rising City 10, Nebraska Christian 10

Elmwood-Murdock Results

Duet Acting: Haylee Josoff and Sara Kicak (10th)

Duet Acting: Averi Hogue and Lily Pope (11th)

Entertainment Speaking: Riley Rose (8th)

Oral Interpretation of Humorous Prose: Lily Pope (1st, state champion)

Oral Interpretation of Humorous Prose: Wyatt Baker (3rd, state medalist)

Oral Interpretation of Drama: Rylan Meyer, Sophie Frank, Wyatt Baker, Katelyn Stewart, Hanna Josoff (11th)

Oral Interpretation of Drama: Riley Rose, Kaitlynn Ashlock, Bri Ross, Haylee Josoff, Jack Deibert (4th, state medalists)

Oral Interpretation of Poetry: Averi Hogue (4th, state medalist)

