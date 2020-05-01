Elmwood-Murdock FBLA students earn state honors

“Our seniors especially have provided exceptional leadership for our underclassmen this year and their commitment, energy and leadership will be greatly missed next year. They are a great group of seniors! But we also have strong leadership coming up through the ranks in the next few years as well, so I am excited to see what the next few years hold.”

Students began working on their individual and group projects at the beginning of the school year. They had to submit their business-related ventures to state judges by March 1.

That early deadline meant students did not have to try to complete their projects on a remote basis when the coronavirus pandemic began. COVID-19 did prevent teenagers from taking part in their trip to Kearney for the state convention.

Rikli serves on the Nebraska FBLA Board of Directors and took part in a lengthy deliberation process about the state convention. She and other board members spent several hours reviewing the situation before voting to cancel in-person events due to health reasons. Pre-judged entries for events that required projects and reports were the only ones that were scored. FBLA contests that would have required on-site testing on Scantron or computer applications were cancelled.