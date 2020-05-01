Elmwood-Murdock FBLA students earn state honors

MURDOCK – Elmwood-Murdock students spend the first few days of each school year planning how they will expand their portfolio of business expertise.
That preparation paid off this past week in the form of numerous state awards.
Members of the school’s Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) chapter stocked up on honors during the Nebraska FBLA State Leadership Convention. State officials announced winners in dozens of competitive events through an online platform on April 21. The coronavirus pandemic prevented students and advisors from meeting in Kearney as scheduled March 30 and April 1.
Elmwood-Murdock FBLA Advisor Laura Rikli said she was proud of the Knights for doing well on the state stage. Sydney Anderson, Lauren Justesen, Zane Rikli, Chloe Hosier, Tyler Marlatt, Hunter Hansen, Ethan Clements, Molly Feile and Gus Pope earned recognition as national qualifiers. Jayden Halferty, Sela Rikli, Noah Willey, Claire Ernst, Levi Offner, Rylee Hogue, Bailey Frahm and Nate Lockman joined their classmates as state medalists.
“I was pleasantly surprised that we qualified nine national qualifiers since very few events could be judged virtually this year,” Rikli said. “Yet at the same time I wasn’t surprised, because we have an outstanding group of student leaders who are in FBLA, and they put in a lot of work throughout the year to make this happen.
“Our seniors especially have provided exceptional leadership for our underclassmen this year and their commitment, energy and leadership will be greatly missed next year. They are a great group of seniors! But we also have strong leadership coming up through the ranks in the next few years as well, so I am excited to see what the next few years hold.”
Students began working on their individual and group projects at the beginning of the school year. They had to submit their business-related ventures to state judges by March 1.
That early deadline meant students did not have to try to complete their projects on a remote basis when the coronavirus pandemic began. COVID-19 did prevent teenagers from taking part in their trip to Kearney for the state convention.
Rikli serves on the Nebraska FBLA Board of Directors and took part in a lengthy deliberation process about the state convention. She and other board members spent several hours reviewing the situation before voting to cancel in-person events due to health reasons. Pre-judged entries for events that required projects and reports were the only ones that were scored. FBLA contests that would have required on-site testing on Scantron or computer applications were cancelled.
“We weighed the pros and cons of trying to still host the in-person conference, recognized the health risk it could pose to the students and advisors and considered all options for which events could work virtually,” Rikli said. “Ultimately, due to testing fairness and other virtual testing limitations, most events just could not be held virtually, so it was a heartbreaking decision to reveal to our students that most events would not be held or judged.”
Rikli said students were relieved to hear that they would still be able to be evaluated on their work during the school year. They were downcast about the fact that they would be unable to visit with their friends from across Nebraska and make fun FBLA memories.
“The other disappointment was just not being able to go to Kearney, because it really is an all-encompassing experience for the students,” Rikli said. “They always have a lot of fun during those three days networking with other students from across the state, listening to state officer campaign speeches and being involved in that voting process, competing/testing and hoping to make it on stage and be in the spotlight for the top eight, the anticipation of the awards ceremony and spending time bonding with fellow chapter members.
“I felt bad that the freshmen and other new members who joined this year weren’t able to experience their first State Leadership Conference, because that’s where they really see where all of our hard work throughout the year pays off, and everything sort of ‘clicks’ for them.”
Three Elmwood-Murdock groups collected state championships. Hosier and Marlatt earned first place in the Life Smarts category and Anderson, Hansen and Justesen won a state title in the Local Chapter Annual Business Report contest. Clements, Feile and Pope finished first in the Partnership with Business Project division.
Anderson, Justesen and Zane Rikli earned a bid to nationals with a second-place award in the Community Service Project category. Hogue collected fourth place in the Electronic Career Portfolio category and Frahm, Lockman and Sela Rikli finished fifth in the Introduction to Business Presentation contest.
Halferty, Sela Rikli and Willey added a fifth-place honor in the American Enterprise Project category, and Ernst and Offner secured a fifth-place medal in the Business Ethics division.
Laura Rikli said the Knights were pleased about their success, but it was also bittersweet for those who had been looking forward to traveling to nationals. The FBLA National Leadership Conference had been scheduled to take place in Salt Lake City, Utah, but the organization decided to cancel in-person events because of COVID-19.
Rikli said the current plan is to hold National Leadership Conference activities in an online format June 29-July 1. It will include officer elections, leadership sessions and competitive events, but there are many details that have yet to be ironed out.
“The real heartbreak came for our seniors when we found out we had four first-time senior qualifiers for nationals, and now they aren’t able to experience what it’s like to travel to nationals with the state delegation and experience the fun and adventure that nationals holds,” Rikli said. “They were really looking forward to competing in-person and traveling to Salt Lake City, so the seniors especially are disappointed that they can’t end their year on a high note, just like many other disappointments those seniors have received these last two months.
“So my heart breaks for those seniors and especially those first-time-qualifying seniors, who were Zane Rikli, Ethan Clements, Tyler Marlatt and Chloe Hosier.”
In addition to the competitive events, many Knights secured individual honors as well at the state conference. Anderson, Justesen, Halferty, Zane Rikli and Sela Rikli earned All-State Quality Member Awards, and Zane Rikli was included on the Who’s Who in FBLA list.
Justesen and Sydney Anderson each earned the prestigious Leader Level Award, and Frahm collected a Business Level Award for her work. Karly Anderson, Austin Boucher, Jakob Boucher, Clements, Halferty, Hogue, Haylee Josoff, Rylan Kastens, Angelo Leone, Nate Rust and Cole Wendt captured Future Level Awards.
Elmwood-Murdock State FBLA Results
American Enterprise Project: Jayden Halferty, Sela Rikli, Noah Willey – 5th place
Business Ethics: Claire Ernst, Levi Offner – 5th
Community Service Project: Sydney Anderson, Lauren Justesen, Zane Rikli – 2nd, national qualifiers
Electronic Career Portfolio: Rylee Hogue – 4th
Introduction to Business Presentation: Bailey Frahm, Nate Lockman, Sela Rikli – 5th
Life Smarts: Chloe Hosier, Tyler Marlatt – 1st, national qualifiers
Local Chapter Annual Business Report: Sydney Anderson, Hunter Hansen, Lauren Justesen – 1st, national qualifiers
Partnership with Business Project: Ethan Clements, Molly Feile, Gus Pope – 1st, national qualifiers
Who’s Who in FBLA: Zane Rikli
All-State Quality Member Awards: Sydney Anderson, Lauren Justesen, Zane Rikli, Jayden Halferty, Sela Rikli
Elmwood-Murdock State Business Achievement Awards
Future Level Awards: Karly Anderson, Austin Boucher, Jakob Boucher, Ethan Clements, Jayden Halferty, Rylee Hogue, Haylee Josoff, Rylan Kastens, Angelo Leone, Nate Rust, Cole Wendt
Business Level Awards: Bailey Frahm
Leader Level Awards: Sydney Anderson, Lauren Justesen
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!