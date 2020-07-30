Elmwood-Murdock FBLA students take part in national conference

MURDOCK – Nine Elmwood-Murdock students participated in a national conference this summer without leaving the Cass County border.
Future Business Leaders of America students took part in the FBLA National Leadership Conference in an online capacity. Sydney Anderson, Lauren Justesen, Chloe Hosier, Zane Rikli, Tyler Marlatt, Hunter Hansen, Ethan Clements, Molly Feile and Gus Pope qualified for nationals in April with their success at the state convention.
The FBLA National Leadership Conference had been scheduled to take place in Salt Lake City in late June, but organizers cancelled in-person events due to the coronavirus pandemic. Thousands of students and advisors from across the United States would have gathered in Utah if in-person activities had proceeded.
Three Elmwood-Murdock groups became eligible for nationals by winning state championships. Hosier and Marlatt earned first place in the Life Smarts category, and Anderson, Hansen and Justesen claimed a state title in the Local Chapter Annual Business Report contest. Clements, Feile and Pope finished first in the Partnership with Business Project contest.
Anderson, Justesen and Zane Rikli also earned a bid to nationals. They claimed second place in Nebraska in the Community Service Project category.
Elmwood-Murdock collected several awards on the chapter level this year. National officials honored FBLA groups from across the United States for their commitment to the organization’s core values.
Elmwood-Murdock earned the FBLA Outstanding Chapter Award. Students in individual chapters had to complete a minimum of 20 membership, community service and education activities to qualify for the honor.
Elmwood-Murdock was one of just four Nebraska districts to collect the FBLA Outstanding Chapter Award. FBLA groups from Kearney High, Sandhills and Boyd County also received the honor.
Elmwood-Murdock also pocketed the Chapter Challenge Award. Schools had to complete all three spokes of the program’s guidelines to receive recognition.
The first part of the project was the Super Sweeps initiative. Elmwood-Murdock students completed ten tasks that focused on recruitment and retention of FBLA members in their chapter.
The Knights then completed ten tasks that featured membership involvement during Non-Stop November. The third and final segment involved awareness of FBLA programs and opportunities. Elmwood-Murdock’s chapter put a check mark next to this goal by completing ten tasks both at school and in the local community.
Elmwood-Murdock was one of just five Nebraska schools to earn the national Chapter Challenge Award. Kearney High, Sandhills, Columbus Lakeview and Syracuse also captured the honor.
National officials presented many online activities for students to participate in during the conference. They also produced a large electronic book that listed all of the competitive events and individual medalists.
The national event included 10,237 registered attendees, 8,378 FBLA competitors and 12 leadership sessions. Motivational speaker Kat Perkins provided the keynote address and members of the student national leadership team delivered online remarks.
