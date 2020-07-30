Elmwood-Murdock FBLA students take part in national conference

Elmwood-Murdock earned the FBLA Outstanding Chapter Award. Students in individual chapters had to complete a minimum of 20 membership, community service and education activities to qualify for the honor.

Elmwood-Murdock was one of just four Nebraska districts to collect the FBLA Outstanding Chapter Award. FBLA groups from Kearney High, Sandhills and Boyd County also received the honor.

Elmwood-Murdock also pocketed the Chapter Challenge Award. Schools had to complete all three spokes of the program’s guidelines to receive recognition.

The first part of the project was the Super Sweeps initiative. Elmwood-Murdock students completed ten tasks that focused on recruitment and retention of FBLA members in their chapter.

The Knights then completed ten tasks that featured membership involvement during Non-Stop November. The third and final segment involved awareness of FBLA programs and opportunities. Elmwood-Murdock’s chapter put a check mark next to this goal by completing ten tasks both at school and in the local community.

Elmwood-Murdock was one of just five Nebraska schools to earn the national Chapter Challenge Award. Kearney High, Sandhills, Columbus Lakeview and Syracuse also captured the honor.