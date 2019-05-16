MURDOCK – Elmwood-Murdock seniors enjoyed a scenic view Saturday when they stood on the mountaintop of their K-12 educational careers.
Twenty-nine Knights experienced a pinnacle moment in their lives during the school district’s graduation ceremony. A large crowd watched the seniors collect diplomas at the afternoon event. The commencement featured speeches, flower presentations, honors for academic excellence and the awarding of degrees.
Graduates entered the main gym from two directions and walked to the stage in pairs down a center row. Class salutatorian Sydney Kunz welcomed the audience and delivered her salutatory address. She was involved in many activities at Elmwood-Murdock and earned a host of academic honors during her career.
Kunz created smiles in the audience by looking back at the many memories classmates had experienced together. She told them about middle school dances where boys and girls stood on separate sides, humorous moments in classrooms and successful achievements in academics, fine arts and athletics.
Kunz capped her speech by sharing a famous quote she felt would help her fellow Knights in the future.
“As we embark on the next chapter in our lives, I’d like to give you a quote by Minor Myers Jr.,” Kunz said. “Go into the world and do well, but more importantly, go into the world and do good.”
Members of the Elmwood-Murdock Concert Choir followed Kunz with a performance of “Gone, Gone, Gone” for the crowd. Hayden Ernst then delivered his valedictory speech. He earned a wide range of academic awards at Elmwood-Murdock and was involved in many activities.
The Elmwood-Murdock Concert Band played “Avengers” before seniors ventured into the crowd for a flower presentation. They gave flowers to family and friends and thanked them for their support throughout the years.
E-M High School Principal Tim Allemang recognized students for their academic work. Ernst was honored for achieving high academic distinction during the past four years. Cody Bornemeier, Caleb Jones, Kunz, Hannah Mather, Nicole Meyer, Morgan Mills and Kate Zakaras were all honored for achieving academic distinction.
Zakaras was also recognized as a FFA honorary. She has been involved in the FFA program for many years and has captured agricultural-based honors as a student.
Members of the Class of 2019 then wrote their names in the list of Elmwood-Murdock alumni by collecting their diplomas. They smiled as they walked across the stage and completed their high school careers.