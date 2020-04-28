Elmwood-Murdock receives another new cleaner-running school bus

“We are disposing of a 2005 bus that’s currently in our fleet,” he said, adding that the new bus came from the Cornhusker International Co. of Lincoln.

Currently, students there as elsewhere are taking courses at home as safety precautions from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under normal school days, these buses travel about 100 miles taking students to and from class each day, according to Knippelmeyer. That does not include transporting students to after-school activities, he added.

Fittingly, the EPA announced nationwide grants on Earth Day, an annual day to create more awareness of the importance of a healthy environment.

"Earth Day’s primary goal is to protect the environment for future generations. These rebates help do just that by continuing to improve air quality across the country and providing children with a safe and healthy way to get to school," said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler through his office. “While many fleets are currently off the road, when these local school districts start up again, EPA and the Diesel Emissions Reduction Act have helped equip them with cleaner running buses, moving farther along the route to healthier kids and communities.”