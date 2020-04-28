Elmwood-Murdock receives another new cleaner-running school bus

MURDOCK – A special delivery arrived at the Elmwood-Murdock Public Schools District last week.
It was a brand new, cleaner running 2020 International-brand school bus, paid in part by a $20,000 grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
“It’s excellent news,” said Ryan Knippelmeyer, the district’s superintendent, adding that the purchase was approved at April’s school board meeting.
The purpose of this grant, according to Knippelmeyer, is to help districts replace older diesel buses with new ones having reduced-emission engines for cleaner air.
The district received a similar grant three years ago, which helped purchase a 2018 cleaner running bus, replacing an older one in the fleet, he said.
“The purpose of this program is to get rid of older buses that don’t follow current (clean air) standards,” Knippelmeyer said.
Total price tag for this new 59-passenger bus was approximately $80,000, with the rest of the cost coming out of the school’s depreciation fund, he said.
“It definitely helps,” Knippelmeyer said of the grant.
To officially receive the grant, the school must pay the entire cost of the bus up front, then send in to the EPA the necessary paperwork and proof that the bus to be replaced has been disposed of, which the school is currently doing, Knippelmeyer said.
“We are disposing of a 2005 bus that’s currently in our fleet,” he said, adding that the new bus came from the Cornhusker International Co. of Lincoln.
Currently, students there as elsewhere are taking courses at home as safety precautions from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Under normal school days, these buses travel about 100 miles taking students to and from class each day, according to Knippelmeyer. That does not include transporting students to after-school activities, he added.
Fittingly, the EPA announced nationwide grants on Earth Day, an annual day to create more awareness of the importance of a healthy environment.
"Earth Day’s primary goal is to protect the environment for future generations. These rebates help do just that by continuing to improve air quality across the country and providing children with a safe and healthy way to get to school," said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler through his office. “While many fleets are currently off the road, when these local school districts start up again, EPA and the Diesel Emissions Reduction Act have helped equip them with cleaner running buses, moving farther along the route to healthier kids and communities.”
These grants are part of $11.5 million to replace 580 buses for 157 school bus fleets in 43 states and Puerto Rico, each of which will receive rebates through EPA's Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) funding, Wheeler said. The new buses will reduce pollutants that are linked to health problems such as asthma and lung damage.
Elmwood-Murdock was one of six Nebraska school districts to receive these grants.
“It’s a very beneficial program,” Knippelmeyer said.
