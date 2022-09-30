Elmwood-Murdock residents raise funds for local family

MURDOCK – Pink proved to be a powerful color Thursday night as Elmwood-Murdock students and community members showed their concern for a local family.

Members of the Elmwood-Murdock volleyball team sponsored a breast cancer awareness night at the school’s home match against Mead. All of the players wore special pink uniforms during the match, and coaches and student managers wore pink shirts throughout the evening. A large number of community supporters also wore pink shirts while watching the volleyball teams play.

The match was one of the highlights of a week of fundraising for Roxanne Kastens, who was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year. Volleyball players presented a check for $2,175 to Kastens and her family on the court after the match. She told the audience she was grateful to be part of a caring community of friends and well-wishers.

“We truly appreciate all of the support,” Kastens said. “Thank you so much.”

Kastens is currently the business manager for Springfield Platteview Community Schools. She spent many years working at Elmwood-Murdock and has several children who attend classes in the district.

Elmwood-Murdock head volleyball coach Nichole Justesen said after the match that she was pleased with the way everyone helped the Rally 4 Roxanne campaign during the week.

“It’s been a good day,” Justesen said. “We gave $2,175 tonight, but I’m guessing we’ll be closer to $3,000 after everything from today and tonight is added up. We’re really happy to be able to support a good person and a good family.”

Elmwood-Murdock student Mia Rikli produced one of the biggest pieces of Thursday’s fundraising effort. She created a large quilt that contained segments of t-shirts from previous Elmwood-Murdock breast cancer awareness nights. She stitched all of the t-shirt blocks together to make the quilt. Students then sold raffle tickets for the quilt to raise money for Kastens.

“She did an amazing job,” Justesen said. “It was fantastic to see what she did.”

Elmwood-Murdock youth baseball and softball teams also raised money for the Kastens family this summer. They wore pink Rally 4 Roxanne jerseys at games in June. Jolean Piitz designed and produced the baseball and softball jerseys. She also created the t-shirts for Thursday’s volleyball match.