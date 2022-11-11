Elmwood-Murdock salutes veterans at local ceremonies

MURDOCK – Elmwood-Murdock students honored Cass County veterans on Friday during a pair of ceremonies at district buildings.

K-12 students took part in Veterans Day events at both the high school and elementary school. Junior and senior high students gathered in the main gym for a morning event that lasted one hour. Elementary children spent time during the early afternoon learning about Veterans Day during a program there.

Elmwood-Murdock Student Council members organized and led the high school ceremony. Karly Anderson, Annie Backemeyer, Tatum Backemeyer, Dakota Glasshoff, Payton Haase, Haylee Josoff, Brooklyn Dowding, Charley Hanes, Madie Justesen, Laney Frahm, Jordan Vogler, Jacie Fleischman, Zoe Zierott, Ella Zierott, Brooke Goudie, Will Platt, Reid Fletcher, Henry Coleman, Riley Wilson, Sam Clements, Dashiell Coleman, Rylan Kastens, Cade Hosier and Kayden Bacon helped with the event.

Hosier led students in the Pledge of Allegiance and Elmwood-Murdock band members played the national anthem at the beginning of the ceremony. Fletcher recognized veterans who were in attendance in the gym, and Josoff read a proclamation by President Joe Biden about the importance of Veterans Day for the nation.

Coleman then introduced Tom Brewer as the guest speaker. Brewer is a retired U.S. Army Colonel with 36 years of military experience. He currently represents District 43 in the Nebraska Legislature.

Brewer devoted a large portion of his speech to the war happening between Ukraine and Russia. He has visited Ukraine multiple times and shared his experiences with students. He said it was important for the teenagers to realize why the United States was helping Ukraine with weapons and supplies.

“There are a lot of things happening around the world that can impact your life,” Brewer said. “One of those things is what is happening in Ukraine.”

Brewer said he had spoken to many Ukrainian citizens and soldiers during his travels. He said the war had united the country with feelings of determination and patriotism.

“The Russians were trying to break the spirit of the Ukrainian people, but they did the exact opposite,” Brewer said.

Brewer also shared his experiences of being shot six times during a deployment in Afghanistan. He said his military service had taught him to appreciate the many freedoms that are found in the United States. He urged those in the audience to be grateful for those liberties as well.

“You come to realize that there is a quality of life we enjoy in America that is not found in some other places,” Brewer said. “I ask you to honor those who serve and support those who are standing up for freedom both at home and around the world.”

The program continued with musical selections from several school groups. Karly Anderson and Wyatt Baker sang solos during the high school choir’s performance of “Blades of Grass and Pure White Stones,” and Elmwood-Murdock band members played two patriotic songs. Students in grades 7-8 played “Fanfare Americana” and musicians in grades 8-12 played “Battle Cry of Freedom.”

Audience members watched a Student Council tribute to local veterans. It featured interviews with several veterans who have Elmwood-Murdock connections. There were also photos of Elmwood-Murdock graduates who are currently serving in the military.

Michael Hanson ended the ceremony with a performance of “Taps” on his trumpet. The audience stood as he played the song to honor all veterans and their families.