Elmwood-Murdock school board candidates express views

Mark A. Meyer

Why are you running for the Elmwood-Murdock School Board?

I’ve been on the board for eight years and I have learned a lot about how districts operate. I enjoy being part of the thought process involving both current and future issues impacting the district.

What are two main issues facing the school district and how would you address them?

Two serious issues our district and others will be facing now and in the future are staffing for both certified and non-certified staff, along with mental/social issues of the students that are becoming more prevalent in the districts.

Are there ways to reduce expenses without compromising quality education for the students and how would you pursue those ways?

There are generally always ways to curb expenses to a point, but you must be careful not to cut corners too much. E-M has traditionally been a fiscally responsible district and I do not expect that to change. The current board has approved refinancing of bonds at critical times that have saved the patrons considerably in recent years, along with our superintendent obtaining his bus driving license to be able to provide transportation during a shortage of drivers.

Eric Towle

Why are you running for the Elmwood-Murdock School Board?

I am running for the school board not with an agenda, but to help ensure that the excellent quality of education and staff that our current and past administration and board have developed is upheld.

I believe I have a unique perspective on issues that our school faces. As a former K-12 student and local farmer who is directly affected by property taxes, I will be able to objectively look at all sides of an issue and understand how it impacts the people it involves.

What are two main issues facing the school district and how would you address them?

Retaining our excellent staff and maintaining our current high level of education are two main issues of focus. I will support our staff the best I can, listen, and address their concerns.

Supporting our teachers and staff so that they can do their job to the best of their ability is key to maintaining our current high level of education. To further improve the education and opportunity for our students, I will highly support developing more career and technical educational programs.

Are there ways to reduce expenses without compromising quality education for the students and how would you pursue those ways?

I believe that there are ways to reduce current, and more importantly, future expenses, without compromising education. I will use the skills and insight I have gained as a farmer, business manager, and employer to look for ways to avoid potential problems and expenses that may occur if not handled correctly today.

Melissa Ross

Why are you running for the Elmwood-Murdock School Board?

I view involvement on the E-M School Board as a great opportunity to give back to my community and support our award-winning school district as we continue to grow. I’m a 1996 graduate of Elmwood-Murdock and I have two children who attend E-M, so I can fully appreciate what this district has to offer and want to participate in building for the future.

From an experience standpoint, throughout my 20-year career at Oxbow Animal Health, I’ve managed an industry-leading brand, developed educational programs for kids, college students, and veterinarians, and launched over 200 to 250 successful products into the marketplace.

When Oxbow built a new facility five years ago, I was a key participant on the building project team. As a member of the leadership team, I regularly analyze data to make decisions, drive strategy, manage budgets and improve processes, as well as serve on project subcommittees throughout the company.

Through these efforts, I’ve developed a data-driven approach to decision-making, successful project management skills, and extensive experience collaborating on teams – all skills that I believe would benefit the school board as we face important issues affecting our kids and community.

What are two main issues facing the school district and how would you address them?

Without a doubt, the biggest issue facing the school district right now is the impending school bond vote on Nov. 8. First and foremost, I encourage all members of our district to learn the facts, ask questions as you consider how the bond would affect you, and most importantly – vote. Every vote matters!

If the bond passes, as a school board member I would do my utmost to ensure understanding and transparency as we navigate through the upcoming years of renovation and expansion. There are many facets of and complexities with the bond, and as voters and taxpayers, it’s important to me that people understand the details, reasons, implications, and progress as we go along. Utilizing bond funds as efficiently and effectively as possible to maximize the value will be a priority.

If the bond fails to pass, as a school board member I would work with school administration to identify and implement ways we can ensure our district remains best in class and provides a top-notch environment for our kids to learn and grow in and our teachers to work in.

The second issue all schools are facing is how to attract and retain high-caliber educators and staff. In today’s highly competitive employment market, it’s critical E-M stays laser-focused on these efforts and evolves as the needs, desires, and expectations of the workforce evolve. As a school board member, I would ensure this conversation stays a priority throughout the year, as new data and information become available.

Are there ways to reduce expenses without compromising quality education for the students and how would you pursue those ways?

One of the great things about Elmwood-Murdock is that we’re already continually focused on ways to reduce expenses without compromising the quality of education. In fact, the district has saved over $1.3 million over the life of the previous bond by refinancing multiple times – this is just one of many cost-saving examples over the past many years.

As a board member, I would continue to support taking advantage of refinancing opportunities to reduce debt if and when appropriate. In addition, exploring supplemental funding available through grants, endowments and sponsorships is another avenue to support either reducing expenses or creating enhanced educational opportunities.

Continued fiscal responsibility is a priority for me, ensuring Elmwood-Murdock remains good stewards of taxpayers’ money.

Joel Clements

Why are you running for the Elmwood-Murdock School Board?

I attended Elmwood-Murdock school and my son attends Elmwood-Murdock. I have a first-hand appreciation of the opportunities that the school district gave me, and I want to ensure that we continue these opportunities for the children in our community.

My professional background in finance and banking would provide important perspective in these uncertain financial times. It is important to me to have individuals on the board who know the school, but also understand the growth occurring in areas around Elmwood-Murdock.

Being a former student of the school, having a current student of the school, and working with businesses of all sizes in and around the Omaha, Elmwood, Murdock, and Lincoln areas enable me to be uniquely suited to understanding how proud we should be of our school and the value we provide to Nebraska on the whole. I want to continue that legacy and strengthen it going forward.

What are two main issues facing the school district and how would you address them?

1) Uncertain economy and meeting needs of a growing school district. I would address these through oversight of financial forecasting and strategic decision making.

I would bring the experience and perspective of working with other organizations that grow and ensuring that proper financial steps are made to ensure that we don’t jeopardize education for our kids. The needs of non-profits, schools, churches, and businesses all differ, but operate in the same larger economic environment.

2) Keeping and attracting quality teachers. The world is experiencing wage inflation, and it will be important that we strategically put plans in place to retain the quality teachers we currently have. Demands to attract quality educators will continue to grow given the low unemployment in our economy and the shortage of teachers we are experiencing today.

Larger school districts may be able to offer better compensation, and we must find ways to highlight the benefits of teaching at Elmwood-Murdock. I think this can be addressed through thorough review of our own compensation and benefits and strategically comparing those to other school districts in the area.

Are there ways to reduce expenses without compromising quality education for the students and how would you pursue those ways?

I believe you can only cut in so many ways before you cut the benefits of quality education. I am a firm believer that the classroom is only one part of the education a student should get with their experiences in our school.

Extra-curricular activities in vocational education, speech, drama, sports, and a variety of other activities are vitally important to create the education we want our students to get. These need funds to accomplish, and I am proud of the way this community supports its school. I was a beneficiary of the support from the school and want the children of the community to benefit in the same way.

While we want to support as many activities as we can, there does come a point where we have to be fiscally responsible. A strategic approach for balancing the costs and benefits of these activities will need to be constantly addressed.

I think there are other ways to offset expenses through community support that provide the support of our school. This may include financial tools, such as expanded efforts of foundation giving, fundraising, and other revenue opportunities.

Overall, the board must have detailed and constructive oversight over the budget and holding those responsible for the budget accountable. This will include challenging certain expenses and ensuring that those expenses do not cut to the heart of what we are trying to do, which is to provide high-quality education for Elmwood-Murdock students.