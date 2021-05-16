Elmwood-Murdock seniors enjoy graduation ceremony

MURDOCK – The number 25 is often reserved for major anniversaries or celebrations in someone’s life.
Twenty-five Elmwood-Murdock seniors took part in one of those major life events Saturday by marking a key milestone in their lives.
Members of the Class of 2021 gathered in the Elmwood-Murdock gymnasium for their commencement ceremony. Family and friends watched an event that included music, speeches and the handing out of high school diplomas.
Elmwood-Murdock Superintendent Ryan Knippelmeyer said he was grateful to be able to participate in an in-person ceremony. The coronavirus pandemic caused the school district to implement changes such as cleaning protocols and mask-wearing during the year. He said the 25 seniors had shown admirable perseverance and flexibility with the situation.
“I’m very thankful to be able to recognize our graduates today,” Knippelmeyer said. “The way your senior year played out wasn’t how you envisioned it, but you can be proud of what you have accomplished.”
Knippelmeyer said seniors had chosen to use the challenges of the 2020-21 school year as opportunities for themselves and others. He said that type of dedication and commitment bode well for them in their futures.
Twelve students were honored for their work in the classroom during their high school careers. They wore special gold and silver cords to represent their academic work.
Jayden Halferty, Rylee Hogue, Abby Petersen, Gus Pope, Maggie Richter and Kylee Rieflin were recognized for earning high academic distinction at Elmwood-Murdock. Noah Arent, Hunter Hansen, Sergio Rikli, Breanna Romero, Carson vonRentzell and Cody Williams were recognized for earning academic distinction.
Pope welcomed the audience with an introductory speech. Classmates and audience members smiled when he provided several memories of fellow seniors from past years. He said seniors knew the pandemic had caused them to miss out on several events and moments during high school, but he said he was proud to be with a group that chose to meet those challenges with a patient mindset.
Petersen gave the salutatorian address and Hogue presented the valedictorian address to the audience. Petersen and Hogue both earned prestigious Regents Scholarships with their academic work. Petersen will major in pre-nursing at the University of Nebraska-Kearney, and Hogue will major in civil engineering at the University of Nebraska-Omaha.
Petersen and Hogue both asked classmates to thank people in their lives who had helped them thrive. They said parents, grandparents, family members, teachers and friends had prepared them well for the roads they would soon travel on.
“No matter where you go in life, remember the people who impacted you,” Hogue said.