Elmwood-Murdock seniors enjoy graduation ceremony

MURDOCK – The number 25 is often reserved for major anniversaries or celebrations in someone’s life.

Twenty-five Elmwood-Murdock seniors took part in one of those major life events Saturday by marking a key milestone in their lives.

Members of the Class of 2021 gathered in the Elmwood-Murdock gymnasium for their commencement ceremony. Family and friends watched an event that included music, speeches and the handing out of high school diplomas.

Elmwood-Murdock Superintendent Ryan Knippelmeyer said he was grateful to be able to participate in an in-person ceremony. The coronavirus pandemic caused the school district to implement changes such as cleaning protocols and mask-wearing during the year. He said the 25 seniors had shown admirable perseverance and flexibility with the situation.

“I’m very thankful to be able to recognize our graduates today,” Knippelmeyer said. “The way your senior year played out wasn’t how you envisioned it, but you can be proud of what you have accomplished.”

Knippelmeyer said seniors had chosen to use the challenges of the 2020-21 school year as opportunities for themselves and others. He said that type of dedication and commitment bode well for them in their futures.