Elmwood-Murdock seniors share smiles at graduation

MURDOCK – Elmwood-Murdock seniors soaked in their final moments together as a class Saturday afternoon during their commencement celebration.

Twenty-eight seniors earned their diplomas in front of hundreds of people inside the high school gym. They took part in a ceremony that featured speeches, music, presentation of flowers to family members, a senior class tribute and the awarding of school degrees.

Nate Lockman served as class president for the Knights this year. He welcomed everyone to the ceremony and gave brief introductions at the event.

Lockman asked the audience to participate in a moment of silence for two people who had made a major impact on students in the district. Peggy Guenther was a junior high school special education teacher at Elmwood-Murdock since 2009. She also coached junior high girls basketball and cross country and was the junior high sponsor of Student Council.

Randy Marlatt served as a volunteer throwing coach for Elmwood-Murdock’s track and field program. He was involved in multiple community organizations and helped the school at many fund-raisers.

Class salutatorian Lexi Bacon delivered her speech to the audience. She said all of the seniors on stage were grateful for people who had supported them in their educational journeys. That list included family, friends, teachers, coaches and staff members in the district.

“I feel like our class will not be easily replaced, and it never would have been possible without all of you,” Bacon said. “We couldn’t ever thank you enough.”

Members of Elmwood-Murdock’s choir presented “I’ll Always Remember You” before class valedictorian Sela Rikli took the stage. She said the word “ambitious” was one of the best ways to describe the Class of 2022. Seniors have earned conference, district, state and national awards in many activities during the past four years.

Rikli said she and other seniors recognized that family members played a large role in those achievements. She felt their encouragement was a primary reason for the Class of 2022’s medals, certificates, scholarships and compliments.

“I speak for our entire class when I say that a lot of our success can be owed to our parents,” Rikli said. “Your love – and the example you have shown us – has driven us to be the hardworking group of people that we are today. I don’t think we will ever realize how many hours you have invested in us to make our dreams come true, and we owe you a huge thank you.”

Seniors displayed their affection for family members by handing them flowers in the audience. They watched a tribute presentation created by Kaitlynn Ashlock before returning to their seats for an address by Elmwood-Murdock Superintendent Ryan Knippelmeyer.

Knippelmeyer came to Elmwood-Murdock when this year’s class was in eighth grade. He said he has been impressed by the determination and resiliency the group has shown during that five-year window. Seniors overcame challenges such as the coronavirus pandemic while in Elmwood-Murdock classrooms.

“I’ve witnessed all of you display many different character traits over the past five years, but to me, your perseverance really stands out,” Knippelmeyer said. “I’ve seen each of you persevere in the classroom, in athletics and in activities, and I know you will continue to push yourself to do great things in the future.”

Knippelmeyer also told students they had opportunities to reach all of their goals in the coming years.

“Today is not the end of your story,” Knippelmeyer said. “Today is the beginning of a new chapter.”

Nine graduates were recognized for achieving high academic distinction during their Elmwood-Murdock careers. Ashlock, Bacon, Brandon Dougherty, Bailey Frahm, Tucker Oehlerking, Levi Offner, Rikli, Riley Rose and Katelyn Stewart secured this honor.

Eight seniors were recognized for achieving academic distinction during their time at Elmwood-Murdock. Claire Ernst, Lockman, Audri Romero, Brenna Schmidt, MaKenna Schomaker, Jaden Tuttle, Samantha Williams and Harlee Wilson earned this honor.

