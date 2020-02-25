Elmwood-Murdock student wins competitive arts award

ELMWOOD – Elmwood-Murdock High School student Gus Pope sure is talented in the performing arts.
So much so that he was recently chosen as a recipient of the Nebraska Young Artist Awards. It’s a recognition given out each year to just 65 Nebraska high school juniors who have shown talent in art, music, dance, theatre, film or emerging media.
“It’s a big honor,” Pope said. “It’s cool to be on a select group across the state.”
What’s more, he was selected in not one, but two artistic areas – music composition in which he wrote the music on a one-act school play, and for theatre directing and management.
To win this award, students must go through a detailed application process that includes submitting work examples and a letter of recognition from a teacher. Faculty at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln selected the winners.
On April 8, Pope and the other winners, their parents and teachers will visit that school for various activities, including meeting with current students there and gaining insight into careers in the arts.
The day concludes with an awards ceremony at the Sheldon Art Museum.
While Pope obviously enjoys the arts, it’s not the only thing he likes about school.
“I’m involved in every aspect of school. I love it.”
That includes playing football, basketball and golf.
Pope has also done multiple things at the Lofte Theater, he said. This includes acting in plays and participating in one-act play production contests.
All students should be involved in the arts, Pope said.
“Even a little bit is valuable,” he said. “It helps with communication.”
Gus is the son of Scott and Anne Pope.
“We’re very proud of him,” Anne said. “He is a determined young man with a lot of goals.”