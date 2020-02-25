Elmwood-Murdock students bring home business honors

PERU – Elmwood-Murdock students created successful business resumes this month during a recent contest at Peru State College.

Fourteen Knights traveled to the PSC campus on Feb. 12 for the Peru State High School Business Contest. Sydney Anderson, Chloe Hosier, Molly Feile, Claire Ernst, Sela Rikli, Bailey Frahm, Lexi Bacon, Levi Offner, Noah Arent, Tyler Marlatt, Gus Pope, Ethan Clements, Noah Willey and Zane Rikli attended the event.

More than 440 students from high schools in Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri and Kansas took part in 16 competitions during the day. They showcased their knowledge in accounting, advanced accounting, business communications, business ethics, business law, business math, computer concepts, economics, entrepreneurship, introduction to business, job interviewing, keyboarding, marketing, personal finance, webpage design and word processing.

Organizers presented medals to students who finished in the top five spots in each contest. Students and business instructors attended an awards ceremony in the Al Wheeler Activity Center at the end of the day.