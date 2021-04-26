Elmwood-Murdock students claim state FBLA medals

MURDOCK – Elmwood-Murdock students pressed the repeat button on their successful FBLA tracks with award-winning entries at the recent state convention.

Members of the E-M Future Business Leaders of America chapter competed in the Nebraska FBLA State Leadership Convention in a virtual format April 12-14. They used their computers to take part in student contests, participate in state officer campaigns and listen to motivational speakers.

Elmwood-Murdock FBLA co-advisors Jacob Shaffer and Laura Rikli were pleased with the results of this year’s state conference. Eleven Knights secured tickets to the national convention, and many students earned individual recognition for their career achievements. Elmwood-Murdock teenagers also earned the prestigious Gold Seal Chapter Award for their work during the school year.

“It was a challenging year with various restrictions, but I thought our students did well overall to continue to work in a mainly virtual format in order to compete in projects,” Shaffer said. “Throughout the year, our students adapted to online conferences and competitions to prepare for the state conference. Through their hard work, students were able to excel at state and receive several honors.”