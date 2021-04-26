Elmwood-Murdock students claim state FBLA medals

MURDOCK – Elmwood-Murdock students pressed the repeat button on their successful FBLA tracks with award-winning entries at the recent state convention.
Members of the E-M Future Business Leaders of America chapter competed in the Nebraska FBLA State Leadership Convention in a virtual format April 12-14. They used their computers to take part in student contests, participate in state officer campaigns and listen to motivational speakers.
Elmwood-Murdock FBLA co-advisors Jacob Shaffer and Laura Rikli were pleased with the results of this year’s state conference. Eleven Knights secured tickets to the national convention, and many students earned individual recognition for their career achievements. Elmwood-Murdock teenagers also earned the prestigious Gold Seal Chapter Award for their work during the school year.
“It was a challenging year with various restrictions, but I thought our students did well overall to continue to work in a mainly virtual format in order to compete in projects,” Shaffer said. “Throughout the year, our students adapted to online conferences and competitions to prepare for the state conference. Through their hard work, students were able to excel at state and receive several honors.”
State officials changed many competitive events for 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of meeting for in-person activities at a conference hall like in previous years, students took online tests either at school or home. They also submitted online presentations for events such as Business Ethics, Electronic Career Portfolio, Client Service, Introduction to Business Presentation and Public Service Announcement.
The American Enterprise Project, Community Service Project, Local Chapter Annual Business Report and Partnership with Business Project categories required students to submit reports to judges. There was no presentation component to those contests this year.
Shaffer felt the Knights did a good job of adjusting to the different conditions of this year’s conference. He said that flexibility paid off in the form of many top prizes.
“Students especially had to fine-tune chapter reports since the presentation component was eliminated from this year’s state competition,” Shaffer said. “Our students have shown that they can excel no matter the format of the state competition.”
Twelve Knights finished in the top eight spots of their categories at the state convention. Rylee Hogue, Nate Lockman, Kylee Rieflin, Sela Rikli, Levi Offner, Claire Ernst, Tatum Backemeyer, Gus Pope, Noah Arent, Lexi Bacon, Hunter Hansen and Jaxson Spellman won state medals for their work.
The Knights left the convention with several championships in their pockets. Bacon and Rikli won a state title in the LifeSmarts category, and they joined Frahm for a first-place result in the Partnership with Business Project division. Frahm, Hansen and Offner joined forces for a state title in the Local Chapter Annual Business Report contest.
Offner and Ernst generated a second-place prize in the Business Ethics category, and two teams tallied fourth-place results with their efforts at state. Hogue, Lockman and Rieflin placed fourth in the American Enterprise Project division, and Pope and Arent copied the feat in the Publication Design category.
Pope, Frahm and Lockman collected fifth-place medals, Hogue earned a sixth-place award and Backemeyer captured a seventh-place medal. Spellman, Pope and Arent secured eighth-place state honors.
Hogue, Lockman, Rieflin, Ernst, Offner, Frahm, Hansen, Bacon, Rikli, Arent and Pope qualified for the FBLA National Leadership Conference. The national event will take place in a virtual format June 29-July 2 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Students from across the United States will take part in competitive events, officer elections and leadership training sessions.
Several students also earned honorable mention awards. They secured this recognition by placing in the top four percent of their categories. Offner (Accounting II), Rikli (Business Communication) and Henry Coleman (Introduction to Business Procedures) collected honorable mention status.
The Knights won several individual awards for their FBLA accomplishments. Pope earned a Who’s Who in FBLA honor and secured state accolades for compiling 500 hours of community service in his high school career. He will be recognized on a national level for reaching the 500-hour milestone.
Backemeyer, Laney Frahm, Madie Justesen and Jordan Vogler collected the Future Level Business Achievement Award, and Bailey Frahm captured the Leader Level Business Achievement Award. Bailey Frahm, Hansen, Pope and Rikli received the All-State Quality Member Award.
The entire Elmwood-Murdock chapter earned the Gold Seal Chapter Award for completing many projects and goals on a local level. They compiled a large portfolio of their achievements in areas such as community service, membership drives and educational activities.
2021 Elmwood-Murdock State FBLA Competitive Events Results
Accounting II: Levi Offner – Honorable Mention
American Enterprise Project: Rylee Hogue, Nate Lockman, Kylee Rieflin – 4th (national qualifiers)
Business Calculations: Sela Rikli – 8th
Business Communication: Sela Rikli – Honorable Mention
Business Ethics: Levi Offner, Claire Ernst – 2nd place (national qualifiers)
Business Plan: Bailey Frahm, Nate Lockman – 5th
Client Service: Rylee Hogue – 6th
Database Design and Applications: Tatum Backemeyer – 7th, Hanna Josoff – Honorable Mention
Future Business Leader: Gus Pope – 5th
Graphic Design: Gus Pope, Noah Arent – 8th
Introduction to Business Procedures: Henry Coleman – Honorable Mention
LifeSmarts: Lexi Bacon and Sela Rikli – 1st (national qualifiers)
Local Chapter Annual Business Report: Hunter Hansen, Bailey Frahm, Levi Offner – 1st (national qualifiers)
Organizational Leadership: Jaxson Spellman – 8th
Partnership with Business Project: Bailey Frahm, Lexi Bacon, Sela Rikli – 1st (national qualifiers)
Publication Design: Gus Pope, Noah Arent – 4th (national qualifiers)
2021 Elmwood-Murdock State FBLA Chapter/Individual Recognition Awards
All-State Quality Member Award: Bailey Frahm, Hunter Hansen, Gus Pope, Sela Rikli
Community Service Awards Achievement Level (500 hours): Gus Pope
Future Level Business Achievement Award: Tatum Backemeyer, Laney Frahm, Madie Justesen, Jordan Vogler
Gold Seal Chapter Award: Entire Elmwood-Murdock chapter
Leader Level Business Achievement Award: Bailey Frahm