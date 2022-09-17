Elmwood-Murdock students collect Homecoming memories

ELMWOOD – Elmwood-Murdock students made many Homecoming memories on Friday as they marked the end of Homecoming Week.

Students gathered for a Homecoming pep rally at the elementary school in the afternoon. High school coaches, players and cheerleaders guided elementary children through several fun-filled activities. All K-12 students came to the elementary gym for the event.

A large crowd came to the football field on Friday night for the team’s Homecoming game against Omaha Christian Academy. The Knights used many long scoring plays to defeat the Eagles 73-28.

Members of the junior/senior high school band played the national anthem before the game for the crowd. Cheerleaders helped the student section remain energetic throughout the night.

Six seniors took part in the annual Homecoming coronation ceremony at halftime. Karly Anderson, Haylee Josoff and Ella Zierott were queen candidates at the ceremony. Henry Coleman, Reid Fletcher and Cade Hosier were king candidates. They walked on the field in front of dozens of elementary students who came down to the sidelines to watch.

2021 Homecoming Queen Sela Rikli and 2021 Homecoming King Jack Deibert presented crowns to the new royalty. Anderson was crowned Homecoming Queen and Fletcher was crowned Homecoming King.