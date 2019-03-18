MURDOCK – Six Elmwood-Murdock students will represent the school on a state stage this week in Kearney.
Gus Pope, Noah Arent, Rylee Hogue, Abraham Vidaurre, Molly Feile and Caleb Jones all qualified for the Class C-2 State Speech Meet at last week’s district event. The Knights finished fifth in team standings at the District C2-1 Meet with 72 points. E-M students medaled in five events and captured state berths in three contests.
Jones led Elmwood-Murdock with a first-place performance in the Persuasive Speaking category. Vidaurre and Feile earned a state berth with a third-place medal in Duet Acting, and the school’s Oral Interpretation of Drama team also captured a third-place award. Vidaurre, Pope, Feile, Arent and Hogue formed the O.I.D. group.
Morgan Jennings helped the Knights with a sixth-place award in Informative Speaking. Pope and Arent added points with a sixth-place finish in Duet Acting.
The six Knights will travel to the University of Nebraska-Kearney for state action Friday, March 22. Class C-2 events will begin at 8 a.m. and finals will start at 2:30 p.m. The Class C-2 awards ceremony is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.
Elmwood-Murdock District Results
Duet Acting: Abraham Vidaurre, Molly Feile (3rd, state qualifiers)
Duet Acting: Gus Pope, Noah Arent (6th)
Informative Speaking: Morgan Jennings (6th)
Persuasive Speaking: Caleb Jones (1st, state qualifier)
Oral Interpretation of Drama: Abraham Vidaurre, Gus Pope, Molly Feile, Noah Arent, Rylee Hogue (3rd, state qualifiers)