Elmwood-Murdock students earn business contest awards

  • Updated
FREMONT – Elmwood-Murdock students made their mark on the regional business scene this past week with appearances in a major contest.

Fourteen Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) students traveled to Midland University on March 3 for the Midland Business Competition. They squared off against students from 15 other schools during the day.

Elmwood-Murdock FBLA Advisor Laura Rikli said the trip gave students an opportunity to network with other teenagers and showcase their business skills. It also helped them prepare for the upcoming state leadership competition.

Katelyn Vogler, Sydney Anderson, Bailey Frahm, Claire Ernst, Lexi Bacon, Sela Rikli, Lauren Justesen, Abraham Vidaurre, Hunter Hansen, Zane Rikli, Noah Willey, Tyler Marlatt, Ethan Clements, Nathan Lockman and Levi Offner took part in Midland contests.

Sela Rikli highlighted the day with a championship effort for Elmwood-Murdock. She earned first place in the Introduction to Financial Math category.

Offner and Ernst captured silver medals for their business work. They teamed up to place second in the Business Ethics category. Rikli, Offner and Ernst are all sophomores at E-M.

Members of Midland University’s Phi Beta Lambda chapter helped organize the contest. PBL is the collegiate equivalent of FBLA.

Elmwood-Murdock students will travel to Kearney for the Nebraska FBLA State Leadership Conference March 30-April 1. The Knights will take part in many competitive events at state. The group will have opportunities to earn honors on individual, team and chapter levels.

