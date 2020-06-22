Elmwood-Murdock students earn Scholar-Activity Awards

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MURDOCK – Elmwood-Murdock students produced notable achievements in both academics and activities throughout the 2019-20 school year.

They pocketed a prestigious honor for their accomplishments at a recent online banquet.

Students in grades 9-12 captured the Elmwood-Murdock Scholar-Activity Award. Elmwood-Murdock High School Principal Tim Allemang read the list of winners during a virtual Honors Night event.

Students earned the Silver Scholar-Activity Award by compiling a grade point average of 90-94 percent for the first three quarters of the school year. Students earned the Gold Scholar-Activity Award by compiling a grade point average of 95-100 percent.

Students also had to be involved in at least one extracurricular activity at Elmwood-Murdock. These could include fine arts, sports or academic organizations. Nearly all of the Knights who received the award were involved in more than one activity.

Freshmen Silver

Jeston Junker, Aireona Bouzek

Freshmen Gold