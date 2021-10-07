Elmwood-Murdock students make Homecoming memories

ELMWOOD – Elmwood-Murdock students at the elementary, middle and high school levels enjoyed a number of Homecoming activities this past week.

Students took part in several dress-up days throughout the week. Some of the themes were Hawaiian, Western and favorite teams. Students also participated in a schoolwide pep rally in the elementary school gym.

The Homecoming coronation ceremony took place at halftime of Friday night’s football game. Six seniors were introduced to the crowd and walked to midfield as part of the ceremony.

Lexi Bacon, Bailey Frahm and Sela Rikli were queen candidates and Jack Diebert, Cody Kopf and Rylan Meyer were king candidates. All six students are involved in a variety of activities at Elmwood-Murdock. Atley Bacon, Chase Pryor and Caleb Pryor served as crownbearers for the evening.

Diebert was crowned Homecoming King and Rikli was crowned Homecoming Queen. They smiled as the crownbearers presented them with their royal items.

Students came to the high school building Saturday night for the Homecoming dance. The school’s older gym featured a large number of balloons, lights and other decorations for the event. Members of the Homecoming Court joined dozens of their classmates for activities throughout the night.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.