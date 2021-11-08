Elmwood-Murdock students prepare for winning voyages

MURDOCK – More than three dozen Elmwood-Murdock students are planning to set sail into winning waters during the upcoming play production season.

The Knights will be performing “Into the Crimson Shallows” at contests and public events over the next five weeks. Mark Hogue Jr., Keri Hogue, Marcus Manley and Molly Feile wrote and adapted the play for stage and Keri Hogue and Marcus Manley are co-directors. The play is based on the famous story “Treasure Island” by Louis R. Stevenson.

Elmwood-Murdock students performed in front of an audience for the first time Nov. 1 in the high school gym. The one-act play features pirate-themed costumes, a pirate ship and a large number of props.

Keri Hogue told the audience she was pleased with the progress the Knights have made on the play. They have spent the past several months learning the script, rehearsing their roles and exploring the best ways to portray their characters on stage.

“I’m really proud of what these kids have done,” Hogue said. “They’ve worked extremely hard and have been a real joy to be around.”

Elmwood-Murdock will host a public dinner theater event on Saturday, Nov. 20, in the high school gym. The dinner will start at 6 p.m. and the show will begin at 7 p.m. All proceeds will be used to fund the school’s play production program.

Elmwood-Murdock will travel to the York Invitational on Nov. 13 and will compete in the league meet on Nov. 16. East Central Nebraska Conference schools will gather in Palmyra for a full day of action on that date.

The Knights will take part in the District C2-1 Meet at the Wirth Theatre in Nebraska City on Nov. 30. Nebraska City Lourdes will host the event. Elmwood-Murdock, Freeman, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer, Johnson-Brock, Nebraska City Lourdes, Pawnee City, Southern and Weeping Water will compete for the district crown.

The district champion will advance to the Class C-2 State Meet on Thursday, Dec. 9. State action will take place at the Johnny Carson Theatre in Norfolk.

Seniors Riley Rose, Sela Rikli, Sophie Frank, Tessa Robertson, Rylan Meyer, Jack Deibert, Katelyn Stewart and Kaitlynn Ashlock are holding leading roles in the cast. Juniors Wyatt Baker, Haylee Josoff, Angela Brockhoff and Sara Kicak, sophomores Lily Pope, Hanna Josoff, Bri Ross, Madie Justesen, Mia Rikli and Will Platt and freshmen Averi Hogue, Ava Hohman, Morgan Gray, Marion Day, MeLissa Wilson and Grace Jacobson are joining them in the cast.

Senior Tucker Oehlerking is leading a lights crew that includes freshmen Harrison Koehn and Nolan Stroy, eighth grader Leo Rikli and seventh grader Brody Marsh. Freshman Macy Howard and seventh grader Elli Meyer are running the sound system.

Stage crew members include Sela Rikli, Ava Hohman, Will Platt, eighth graders Marissa Oehlerking and Rylie Gordon and seventh graders Eva Stansel, Nolan Platt, Brooklyn Dowding, Annie Backemeyer, Jacob Stewart, Ryerson Kastens and Austin Wagner.

Set crew members include Mark Hogue Jr., Keri Hogue, Marcus Manley, Tom Day, Bri Ross, Mia Rikli, Wyatt Baker, Rylan Meyer, Madie Justesen, Averi Hogue, Sophie Frank, Nolan Stroy, Eva Stansell, Ryerson Kastens, Nolan Platt and Brody Marsh. Mark Hogue Jr., Marcus Manley and Keri Hogue designed the set.

Tami Pleiss, Gina Frank, Adrienne Stansell, Dorene Sillman and the Bits and Pieces Thrift Store in Elmwood provided many of the pirate-themed costumes for the play. The Costume Shoppe in Hastings also provided rental costumes.

Sophie Frank, Katelyn Stewart, Angela Brockhoff, Bri Ross, Tessa Robertson, Jordan Vogler, Averi Hogue, Ellie Meyer, Tami Pleiss, Gina Frank and Morgan Gray are assisting with makeup and hairstyling duties. Lily Pope, Mia Rikli, Averi Hogue, Gina Frank, Tom Day, Marcus Manley, Anne Pope, Judy Knight, Ron Taylor, Pam Taylor and the Bits and Pieces Thrift Store provided props, and Marissa Oehlerking, Rylie Gordon and Annie Backemeyer are handling photography assignments.

