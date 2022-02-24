Elmwood-Murdock students shine at regional business contest

PERU – Elmwood-Murdock students aced their business tests this past week during a regional competition at Peru State College.

The Knights traveled to Peru State on Feb. 16 for the 49th annual PSC Business Contest. Nineteen students in the E-M Future Business Leaders of America chapter participated in a variety of business events throughout the day. Elmwood-Murdock seniors Lexi Bacon and Sela Rikli each won two medals and junior Cade Hosier and sophomore Tatum Backemeyer each collected one medal.

Laura Rikli serves as co-advisor for Elmwood-Murdock’s FBLA program and state treasurer for the Nebraska FBLA organization. She said the Knights were happy with the way they performed at Peru State.

“E-M FBLA members were excited to secure six top-five medals,” Rikli said.

Students competed in contests for the business disciplines of accounting, advanced accounting, business law, entrepreneurship, marketing, business math, introduction to business, personal finance, business communications, computer concepts, job interview, webpage design, business ethics, economics, keyboarding and word processing.

Each school could enter up to three students in each event except for job interview and keyboarding. Each school could enter two students in the keyboarding contest. They could enter first-choice and second-choice applicants for the job interview event, with the first choices getting preference depending on the number of time slots available.

Students received up to one hour to take each test. Winners were determined by the highest test score. In the event of a tie score, the student who finished in the quickest amount of time was declared the winner.

Bacon earned a pair of third-place medals for the Knights. She captured awards in the job interview and business communications contests.

Rikli also left Peru State with a pair of medals. She earned fourth place in both the job interview and business communications contests.

Backemeyer captured a fourth-place award in the keyboarding contest. Hosier pocketed a fifth-place medal in the entrepreneurship event.

Students in the business communications contest took an exam that covered their ability to communicate ethically and effectively in a diverse business environment.

Students in the entrepreneurship category took a test that covered their knowledge in economic issues. They had to display an understanding of the skills needed to successfully run their own business.

The job interview contest required students to write a letter of application, prepare a resume and take a formal interview with a professional human resources person. They had to include three references with their resume. Judges conducted a ten-minute interview with each student.

Students in the keyboarding contest had to type documents using the Microsoft Word program. They had to type two separate manuscripts during a pair of three-minute tests. Students who had the fastest speed with the fewest errors earned medals. Any entries who had more than three errors were disqualified.

Elmwood-Murdock students competed against fellow teenagers from schools in Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri and Kansas. Students who finished in the top five spots in each category won medals. The champions in each event also earned scholarships.

