Elmwood-Murdock students showcase musical talents

MURDOCK – Elmwood-Murdock students presented noteworthy knowledge Thursday night during their spring vocal and instrumental music concert.

Middle and high school students gathered in the Elmwood-Murdock gym for an event that featured performances from many groups. The junior and senior high choirs sang on the righthand side of the gym, and the junior and senior high bands played on the lefthand side.

Music directors Mike Hanson and Mindy Graff told parents in the evening’s program that they were thankful for their attendance at the concert. They also thanked members of the administration, school board and those who helped with setting up chairs and risers for the event. They were also grateful to parents for their encouragement of the overall music program.

“A heartfelt thanks goes out to the parents of these students, who have supported and nurtured their musical growth over the years,” Hanson and Graff said. “Finally, a big thanks goes out to the students for your work and dedication to the music program. We work hard and we have very high expectations for you. Thank you for your achievements.”

Graff and Hanson reserved special mention for seniors in the band and choir programs. They said the upperclassmen had played key roles for the Knights throughout the school year.