Elmwood-Murdock students win FCCLA championships
View Comments

Elmwood-Murdock students win FCCLA championships

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Elmwood-Murdock Public Schools

LINCOLN – Three Elmwood-Murdock students recently won state championships in their Family, Career and Community Leaders of America events, and have qualified for national recognition.

The students and their respective categories were:

Nutrition and Wellness Level 1

State Champion – Michael Hynes, silver-national qualifier

Teach and Train Level 1

State Champion – Harrison Koehn, silver-national qualifier

Teach and Train Level 3

State Champion – Spencer Koehn, gold-national qualifier

Other Elmwood-Murdock students who also competed in FCCLA events at the state level were:

Career Investigation Level 1

Dakota Glasshoff, bronze

Focus on Children Level 2

Angela Brockhoff, Sophia Frank, Tessa Robertson, silver

Students placing first and second in the competitive events qualified to compete at the Virtual FCCLA National Leadership Conference in Washington, D.C., July 7 through 9.

The competition will take place virtually this year due to health and safety concerns regarding COVID-19.

In early March, the Nebraska Department of Education canceled all Career and Technical Student Organization (CTSO) 2020 State Leadership conference/conventions and associated large gatherings and events in light of information regarding COVID-19. These cancellations included the Nebraska FCCLA State Leadership Conference scheduled for April 5 through 7.

Additionally, all in-person and virtual conferences were cancelled as the Nebraska Department of Education staff focused on supporting teachers and their students due to the school closures across the state.

Even though Nebraska FCCLA members were unable to meet in-person for their 74th State Leadership Conference, the 2019-20 Nebraska FCCLA state officers still recognized the hard work made by chapters and members over the course of the last year.

In honor of the passing of one of Nebraska FCCLA’s greatest chapter advisers, Lisa Groth from Boone Central, a memorial award and two scholarships were made in remembrance.

Additionally, 776 students qualified for state competition in STAR (Students Taking Action with Recognition) Competitive events.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News