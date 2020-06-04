Elmwood-Murdock students win FCCLA championships

In early March, the Nebraska Department of Education canceled all Career and Technical Student Organization (CTSO) 2020 State Leadership conference/conventions and associated large gatherings and events in light of information regarding COVID-19. These cancellations included the Nebraska FCCLA State Leadership Conference scheduled for April 5 through 7.

Additionally, all in-person and virtual conferences were cancelled as the Nebraska Department of Education staff focused on supporting teachers and their students due to the school closures across the state.

Even though Nebraska FCCLA members were unable to meet in-person for their 74th State Leadership Conference, the 2019-20 Nebraska FCCLA state officers still recognized the hard work made by chapters and members over the course of the last year.

In honor of the passing of one of Nebraska FCCLA’s greatest chapter advisers, Lisa Groth from Boone Central, a memorial award and two scholarships were made in remembrance.

Additionally, 776 students qualified for state competition in STAR (Students Taking Action with Recognition) Competitive events.

