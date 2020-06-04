Elmwood-Murdock students win FCCLA championships

LINCOLN – Three Elmwood-Murdock students recently won state championships in their Family, Career and Community Leaders of America events, and have qualified for national recognition.
The students and their respective categories were:
Nutrition and Wellness Level 1
State Champion – Michael Hynes, silver-national qualifier
Teach and Train Level 1
State Champion – Harrison Koehn, silver-national qualifier
Teach and Train Level 3
State Champion – Spencer Koehn, gold-national qualifier
Other Elmwood-Murdock students who also competed in FCCLA events at the state level were:
Career Investigation Level 1
Dakota Glasshoff, bronze
Focus on Children Level 2
Angela Brockhoff, Sophia Frank, Tessa Robertson, silver
Students placing first and second in the competitive events qualified to compete at the Virtual FCCLA National Leadership Conference in Washington, D.C., July 7 through 9.
The competition will take place virtually this year due to health and safety concerns regarding COVID-19.
In early March, the Nebraska Department of Education canceled all Career and Technical Student Organization (CTSO) 2020 State Leadership conference/conventions and associated large gatherings and events in light of information regarding COVID-19. These cancellations included the Nebraska FCCLA State Leadership Conference scheduled for April 5 through 7.
Additionally, all in-person and virtual conferences were cancelled as the Nebraska Department of Education staff focused on supporting teachers and their students due to the school closures across the state.
Even though Nebraska FCCLA members were unable to meet in-person for their 74th State Leadership Conference, the 2019-20 Nebraska FCCLA state officers still recognized the hard work made by chapters and members over the course of the last year.
In honor of the passing of one of Nebraska FCCLA’s greatest chapter advisers, Lisa Groth from Boone Central, a memorial award and two scholarships were made in remembrance.
Additionally, 776 students qualified for state competition in STAR (Students Taking Action with Recognition) Competitive events.
