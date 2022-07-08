Elmwood-Murdock teacher wins American Legion award

LINCOLN – A teacher at Elmwood-Murdock Public Schools was recently named the 2022 Elementary School Teacher of the Year by the Nebraska American Legion.

Each year, the legion selects teachers it feels do an outstanding job in promoting Americanism, patriotism and encouraging support for veterans and active-duty military personnel in their communities.

This year’s elementary school teacher award went to Cindy Backemeyer, or Mrs. B as she’s better known at the school. Backemeyer has been teaching for 26 years, the last 23 years at Elmwood-Murdock.

According to the legion, Backemeyer supports her community by using the local resources in the area such as the Elmwood Grand Army of the Republic Hall, the local cemetery and the Bess Streeter Aldrich home.

She is also known for her contributions to the school’s annual Veterans Day programs that are enjoyed by the children, their parents and the entire community.

“Cindy Backemeyer will go the extra mile to make sure her students are learning each day, while making sure each student feels seen and heard,” the legion said in a press release on her award. “She makes sure every child can enjoy their daily freedoms in this country by celebrating the contributions made by the people in the community from the past to the present.”

The legion named Collen O’Shaughnessy, a multimedia teacher at Adams Middle School, its Middle School Teacher of the Year, and

Kristi Robison, a vocal music teacher at Pawnee City Schools, as its High School Teacher of the Year.