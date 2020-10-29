Elmwood-Murdock to host Veterans Day programs

MURDOCK – Cass County veterans will have an opportunity to be recognized for their service to the country at two Elmwood-Murdock programs on Nov. 11.
Elmwood-Murdock will host Veterans Day events during the morning and afternoon of Wednesday, Nov. 11. The junior/senior high school program will start at 10 a.m. in Murdock and the elementary school program will start at 1 p.m. in Elmwood.
The coronavirus pandemic has changed the setup for E-M’s annual Veterans Day activities this year. Local veterans and their spouses are invited to attend either program, but no other community members will be allowed to attend in-person due to COVID-19 restrictions. The programs will be streamed live at http://striv.tv/channel/elmwood-murdock.
Lunch for veterans and their spouses will be served at 11:30 a.m. in the high school cafeteria at Murdock. No lunch will be served at the Elmwood site. Veterans and their spouses can register for lunch by contacting the high school at 402-867-2341.
The guest speaker for both programs will be Major Dan Fritz of the Nebraska Army National Guard. Fritz is a native of Verdon and has served in the military since 2008. He joined the U.S. Army after graduating from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.
Fritz served in Iraq and earned the Meritorious Service Medal for his actions as a platoon leader and company commander. He has also earned the Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal and Iraqi Campaign Medal.
Both programs will feature performances by Elmwood-Murdock student groups. Choirs and concert bands from the elementary and secondary schools will perform in their respective gyms during the programs.
