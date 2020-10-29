Elmwood-Murdock to host Veterans Day programs

MURDOCK – Cass County veterans will have an opportunity to be recognized for their service to the country at two Elmwood-Murdock programs on Nov. 11.

Elmwood-Murdock will host Veterans Day events during the morning and afternoon of Wednesday, Nov. 11. The junior/senior high school program will start at 10 a.m. in Murdock and the elementary school program will start at 1 p.m. in Elmwood.

The coronavirus pandemic has changed the setup for E-M’s annual Veterans Day activities this year. Local veterans and their spouses are invited to attend either program, but no other community members will be allowed to attend in-person due to COVID-19 restrictions. The programs will be streamed live at http://striv.tv/channel/elmwood-murdock.

Lunch for veterans and their spouses will be served at 11:30 a.m. in the high school cafeteria at Murdock. No lunch will be served at the Elmwood site. Veterans and their spouses can register for lunch by contacting the high school at 402-867-2341.

The guest speaker for both programs will be Major Dan Fritz of the Nebraska Army National Guard. Fritz is a native of Verdon and has served in the military since 2008. He joined the U.S. Army after graduating from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.