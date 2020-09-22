Elmwood opens learning and cultural center

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELMWOOD – There’s a building in Elmwood aimed at preserving its past, while looking to the future.

The recently-opened Elmwood Learning and Cultural Center, located at 221 S. Fourth St., will serve not only as a learning and cultural arts center, but also preserve the community’s historical artifacts with special emphasis on the life of Bess Streeter Aldrich and the Grand Army of the Republic Veterans Hall.

It was purchased by the Bess Streeter Aldrich Foundation and the local American Legion as a way of assuring their long-term status, including the G.A.R. Veterans Museum, in the community, according to Kurk Shrader of the Aldrich Foundation.

A brand-new building was looked at, but ultimately they decided to look at the Prairie Solutions Technology building which they purchased in August.

“It met the needs we needed,” Shrader said.

The Village of Elmwood has moved into one office there and two other tenants are being pursued, he said.

“We have had lots of inquiries,” Shrader said.

In the back is a large 40 x 40 room with the goal of housing a museum there, along with a continuing learner center where the public can learn skills for today and in the future.

“It’s beautifully decorative and renovated for the next generation,” Shrader said. “Our intent is for the community to take pride in it.”

