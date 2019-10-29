ELMWOOD – An improvement project in Bess Streeter Aldrich Park, going on for several years, is nearing completion.
The installation of a gazebo in Elmwood was expected to be finished this week or next, the project manager said, with the pouring of concrete sidewalks to the gazebo the only thing left.
The concrete work will be paid by a $6,000 grant recently awarded from the Midlands Community Foundation.
Over the past five years, other grants have been awarded to help with the improvements, according to Marie Gregoire.
The village has received a $20,000 grant from Cass County Tourism and a $64,000 grant from the Federal Land and Water Conservation Fund.
Volunteer efforts raised more than $30,000 for the projects, Gregoire said.
Among the more recent projects, new playground equipment was installed.
“The playground is second to none,” she said.
Lighting has been installed in the picnic shelter, she added.
The gazebo, besides being big for holding multiple events, is also handicapped accessible, Gregoire said.