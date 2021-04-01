Elmwood resident among three hurt in Monday accident

WEEPING WATER – Three people, including an Elmwood resident, were taken to a hospital from a two-vehicle accident near Weeping Water on Monday.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, law enforcement and rescue personnel were dispatched shortly before 5:45 p.m. to the accident at the intersection of Nebraska Highway 50 and U.S. Highway 34.

A 2017 Chevy Equinox, driven by 66-year-old John States of Stella, was traveling south on Hwy. 50 and stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of Hwy. 34.

According to Brueggemann, the States vehicle entered the intersection, failing to yield to the westbound driver of a 2017 Chevy Silverado pickup, driven by 56-year-old Kaylyn Jackman of Elmwood.

Both drivers and a passenger in the Chevy Equinox were transported to Syracuse Hospital for minor injuries, the sheriff said.

All occupants of both vehicles were wearing their seatbelts, he said.

Deputies from his department, along with Weeping Water, Manley, Avoca and Elmwood fire/rescue and Cass County medics, responded to the accident.

The accident investigation is complete, the sheriff said.

