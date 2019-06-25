KEARNEY – Elmwood resident Bonnie Brewer is among the new state officers for the Nebraska American Legion, which held its annual convention this past weekend in Kearney.
Brewer was elected as Area C vice commander. The convention took place June 21-23.
Gary D. Wooten of Wilber was elected as the commander of the state legion. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1969 through 1971, and has been a member of the Wilber legion for 13 years. Wooten served the state legion in other offices previously.
Other officers elected and installed were: Larry Mach of Weston, senior vice commander; Daryl Harrison of Thurston, Area A vice commander; Boyd Yochum of Ashland, Area B vice commander; and Dennis Kennedy of Culbertson, Area D vice commander.
Brewer is commander of American Legion Post 247 in Elmwood. She oversees a museum in the historic Grand Army of the Republic Hall in town. She has also been involved in many other activities.