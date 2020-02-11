Elmwood resident training to be state trooper
Elmwood resident training to be state trooper

LINCOLN – Elmwood resident Joshua Schwarz is among 18 recruits for becoming a Nebraska state trooper, the Nebraska State Patrol announced this week.

Schwarz and the others have started the 62nd Basic Recruit Camp at the patrol’s training academy in Grand Island.

Col. John Bolduc, the patrol’s superintendent, said these individuals have been building toward this moment by the way they’ve lived their lives for years.

“Our training academy troopers will amplify the skills each recruit brings to the table and equip them with the abilities they will need to serve Nebraska as troopers,” Bolduc said.

These recruits will complete 22 weeks of training before graduating on June 19.

Camp 62 is the first of two training camps in 2020, marking the second consecutive year for the patrol’s cycle of hosting two camps in a year. In 2019, the patrol added the most troopers in a single year, 23, since 2015.

