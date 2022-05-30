Elmwood residents host Memorial Day events

ELMWOOD – Cass County residents gathered in Elmwood on Monday morning to remember those who gave their time, talents and treasures to help their country.

More than 100 area residents came to Elmwood Cemetery for the community’s annual Memorial Day service. They listened to speeches, songs, readings of historical documents and opening and closing prayers. They also watched a 21-gun salute and honored veterans who had passed away during the previous year.

The activities were designed to pay tribute to veterans and their families for their contributions to the United States of America. Elmwood American Legion Post 247 Commander Bonnie Brewer told the audience organizers were happy to include a large number of residents in the service.

“We try to get as many people as possible involved in this event each Memorial Day, and this year is no exception,” Brewer said.

The 2022 event began with a family theme. Retired Staff Sergeant Tom Rase raised the American flag while his granddaughter, Vivian Rase, sang the national anthem. Everyone stood as the flag went to half-staff in the cemetery.

Tom Rase was a member of the Nebraska Army National Guard for 36 years. He also served as a full-time civil service technician for the Army National Guard during the same timespan. Vivian will be a fourth-grade student at Elmwood-Murdock Elementary School this fall. She performed the national anthem at Elmwood-Murdock athletic events earlier this school year.

Elmwood-Murdock eighth-grade student Christian Brettmann represented Boy Scout Troop 220 at the ceremony. He led the crowd in the reading of the Pledge of Allegiance while in his scouting uniform.

Richard Clements read “Ragged Old Flag” and St. Paul United Methodist Church Pastor Michelle Chesnut delivered her invocation at the ceremony. Retired U.S. Navy serviceman Jeff Johnston then recited General Logan’s Order Number 11, which is the 1868 document that designated May 30 as a day to remember veterans.

Brewer then welcomed Retired U.S. Marine Corps Major Adam Trout to the podium for the keynote address. Trout graduated from Waverly High School in 1995 and enlisted with the U.S. Marine Corps in July of that year. He served in two deployments to Okinawa, Japan, over the next four years before earning a Bachelor of Arts in journalism from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Trout received his Naval Aviator wings in September 2006 and became a member of the Marine Light Attack helicopter squadron in April 2007. He deployed twice in Operation Iraqi Freedom. He later served as executive officer for the Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma in Arizona. He retired from military service in September 2020 to return to his family farm.

Trout said he was impressed to learn that Elmwood residents had held Memorial Day services in town since the 1800s. He researched the Civil War for his speech and talked about the famous Pickett’s Charge infantry attack that happened at the Battle of Gettysburg. The battle killed or wounded more than 8,300 people on both sides and swayed the course of the entire war to the Union.

While comforting immediate family members of those killed in the Civil War is no longer possible, Trout said today’s residents do have the ability to remember the impacts that veterans of all American conflicts have made on society.

“We can control what those losses mean,” Trout said.

Trout also said today’s citizens have a responsibility to be good stewards of the gifts of life, liberty and pursuit of happiness that others have fought for.

“We are that posterity,” Trout said. “We have been bequeathed with the most awesome gifts possible.”

Elmwood-Murdock student Henry Coleman continued the ceremony by reading the Gettysburg Address in front of the audience. Coleman was nominated by the Murdock Lions Club to represent Elmwood-Murdock at this summer’s Cornhusker Boys State convention. He will be a senior at E-M this fall and is involved in many school and community activities.

Organizers honored five people who passed away earlier this year. Elmer Vogt and Dwight Clements were members of American Legion Post 247, Joann Hill was a member of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 247 and Don Miltner and William Zoz were members of Sons of the American Legion Squadron 247. Relatives received plaques as audience members applauded for the service of Vogt, Clements, Hill, Miltner and Zoz.

Members of American Legion Post 247 and Sons of the American Legion Squadron 247 presented a 21-gun salute to honor veterans. Robert Clements and Bruce Pratt delivered an echo-based version of “Taps” from different spots in the cemetery.

Organizers also spotlighted the community service of Elmwood-Murdock fourth-grade students in the event’s program. Students visited the cemetery last week and cleaned tombstones and crosses in preparation for Monday’s ceremony. They also learned how to identify the graves of veterans and gained information about the Civil War marker in the cemetery.

“They were a very industrious and knowledgeable group of young students who asked very pertinent questions,” Brewer said.

