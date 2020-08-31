 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elmwood woman escapes serious injuries in rollover
View Comments

Elmwood woman escapes serious injuries in rollover

{{featured_button_text}}

ELMWOOD – A 19-year-old Elmwood woman apparently escaped serious injury after being involved in a one-vehicle rollover accident on Saturday evening.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, deputies from his department, along with Elmwood fire/rescue personnel, responded to the accident that occurred at 346th and Adams streets.

The driver, Hannah Mather, 19, of Elmwood, said she had been in an accident and that her vehicle, a gray 2005 Mazda 3S that registered to Cindy Mather of Elmwood, had rolled. She was transported by Elmwood rescue to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lincoln for precautionary measures.

According to Brueggemann, the vehicle was traveling west on Adams when it entered the north ditch and rolled. Seatbelts were in use and alcohol was not suspected of being a factor, he said.

View Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Murray woman hurt in Friday accident
News

Murray woman hurt in Friday accident

  • Updated

MURRAY – A Murray woman was taken to an Omaha hospital last Friday afternoon from a two-vehicle accident in a construction zone in that community.

Local man admits stealing ATVs
News

Local man admits stealing ATVs

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man admitted Monday morning that he had been part of a group that stole all-terrain vehicles from homes at Linder Lakes.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News