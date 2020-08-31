Elmwood woman escapes serious injuries in rollover

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELMWOOD – A 19-year-old Elmwood woman apparently escaped serious injury after being involved in a one-vehicle rollover accident on Saturday evening.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, deputies from his department, along with Elmwood fire/rescue personnel, responded to the accident that occurred at 346th and Adams streets.

The driver, Hannah Mather, 19, of Elmwood, said she had been in an accident and that her vehicle, a gray 2005 Mazda 3S that registered to Cindy Mather of Elmwood, had rolled. She was transported by Elmwood rescue to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lincoln for precautionary measures.

According to Brueggemann, the vehicle was traveling west on Adams when it entered the north ditch and rolled. Seatbelts were in use and alcohol was not suspected of being a factor, he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.