Elmwood woman sews friendship quilt for town

ELMWOOD – Maechelle Clements has used her quilting skills to sew together many positive memories in her lifetime.

The Elmwood resident has produced additional smiles for members of a Nebraska community with her work on a large friendship quilt.

Clements completed a 22-block quilt for residents of the Saline County town of Western. They will be auctioning off the quilt Saturday during the community’s 150th anniversary celebration. The proceeds will remain in Western for historical preservation activities.

Clements said Monday that it was a memorable experience to work with quilt blocks that were more than 75 years old. The blocks were originally hand-sewn to opposite corners with difficult seams.

“I was a little nervous because the blocks were so out of shape,” Clements said. “They had stretched and puckered out, and some of the fabrics were pretty thin. I didn’t want to ruin them, so it was more of a challenge for me to do this project. I’m happy I did it though, because the sentimental value that comes from it means more to me than anything.”

Members of the Women’s Guild of St. John’s Evangelical Church in Western created the quilt blocks in 1943. Minutes of their January 1943 meeting show that the women wanted to create a friendship quilt for a fellow congregation member who was moving to Crete. They wrote their names in pencil and then embroidered them on various fabrics.

Some of the materials used in the 1943 project included seed sacks and sugar sacks. Clements said the unique construction of the blocks made her quilting process even more fascinating.

“I was really interested in the fabrics since they were from the 1930s and 1940s, and some of those signatures were put on seed sacks,” Clements said. “The seed sacks were made with a lot of decorations back then, and I thought they were gorgeous. If you look at some of the blocks really closely you can still see the name of the seed store printed on the back, which I thought was pretty neat.”

JoAnn (Drake) Roesler, daughter of Bud and Velma Drake, bought the 22 blocks at an auction so they could be preserved. She had a goal of sewing them into a quilt, but she passed away in November 2020 before the project could be completed. Clements is Roesler’s cousin, and Roesler’s brothers and sisters asked her to sew the blocks into a quilt.

Clements said creating the quilt gave her an opportunity to help her cousins and other family members who still live in Western. It was also a way to pay tribute to her mother Dorothy Oldfield, who passed away in 1999.

“I kept thinking about my mom,” Clements said. “She would have known all of those ladies whose names are on the quilt, so it was something that was pretty special for me. I thought of it as something I could do to honor my mom, who was an amazing person.”

The quilt will be auctioned off in the Western city park on Saturday following the 150th anniversary parade. Clements said she hopes the finished quilt can produce many more positive memories for people in the future.

“It was just a neat thing to do for my cousins,” Clements said. “These blocks were so old and I didn’t want to tear them, but it came out okay. Everyone seems to be pleased with it.”