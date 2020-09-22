Elmwood's Aldrich home opens Grandma's Kitchen exhibit

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELMWOOD – Looking for a unique treat?

Then take a tour of Grandma’s Kitchen, a new exhibit inside the Elmwood home of Bess Streeter Aldrich, one of Nebraska’s most beloved authors.

The public can enjoy viewing a collection of aprons from Dottie Wolverton of Lincoln, salt and pepper shakers from Millie Buethe of Plattsmouth, and multiple vintage kitchen collectibles from Linda Homan of South Bend.

The Aldrich house is open 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays with the kitchen exhibit running through Nov. 15. This will then be followed by the annual Christmas exhibit, Journey Into Christmas.

Bess Streeter Aldrich is considered one of Nebraska's finest writers. During the 1920s through the 1940s, Aldrich wrote 160 short stories and articles, along with nine novels, including “A Lantern in Her Hand.”

Her writings are considered historically accurate, describing small-town living, as well as the hardships, struggles, virtues and hopes of Midwestern pioneer prairie life.

The two-story prairie mansion house is located at 204 East F Street in Elmwood. Admission is $5 per adult and $3 per child.

Tours are available outside of regular hours. For inquiring, call Kurk Shrader at 402-867-4233.

