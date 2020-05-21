Emergency personnel respond to Cass County accidents

Cass County emergency workers responded to a pair of accidents that took place Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning.
The first accident happened at 4:19 p.m. Tuesday. Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Louisville Fire and Rescue personnel went to 34170 Highway 66 near Louisville. They responded to a one-vehicle rollover incident.
CCSO deputies said Ashland resident Joseph Sampson, 19, was taking his friend home from Round the Bend Steakhouse by South Bend. Both people are employees of the restaurant. Sampson told authorities that he became distracted when he came around a curve and took his eyes off the road.
When Sampson looked back up at the road, he saw that he was driving in the other lane. He overcorrected the car and accidentally caused it to flip twice. The vehicle came to rest on its side on the north edge of the road.
Deputies said both people were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident and no injuries were reported.
The second accident took place at 8:35 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 334th Street and Highway 34 by Elmwood.
CCSO deputies and Elmwood Fire and Rescue personnel responded to a one-vehicle rollover accident at the intersection. Lincoln resident William L. Hoppe, 77, was traveling east on Highway 34 by 334th St. He thought the driver in front of him was turning to the right, so he tried to pass the vehicle in front on the lefthand side.
Authorities said the driver of the other vehicle was actually turning left instead, which caused Hoppe to take evasive actions to try to avoid a collision. He lost control of the vehicle and went into the northeast ditch of Highway 34. The car rolled once and landed on its rooftop in the ditch.
Rescue workers transported Hoppe to CHI Health St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lincoln for minor injuries. He was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!