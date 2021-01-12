Emily Bausch excited about her new position in City Hall

PLATTSMOUTH – Emily Bausch has long enjoyed helping smaller Nebraska communities grow and prosper.
“It’s cool that that’s my specialty,” she said. “It’s keeping that lifeblood and energy in these communities going that’s exciting.”
Throughout her career, Bausch has helped create “a vision” for many communities, and that has included Plattsmouth.
She became familiar with this community while working at the Southeast Nebraska Development District, where she was involved with the Community Development Block Grant Program that provides funds for various community projects, such as Plattsmouth’s downtown revitalization and neighborhood rehab goals.
“That’s how I became acquainted with Plattsmouth,” she said. “That’s when I got to spend time to see what Plattsmouth was about.”
More recently, Bausch was employed at the Lincoln office of Olsson, an engineering and design firm, focusing on writing grants for community development needs like better water quality infrastructure, park and recreational improvements and disaster recovery projects.
Bausch is now becoming more familiar with Plattsmouth as she was recently named the community’s public works director and assistant city administrator.
The Public Works Department oversees the water/sewer operations, streets and city buildings and grounds.
Bausch likes what she has seen so far about this community.
“It’s incredibly resilient,” she said.
Plattsmouth is such a picturesque community with beautiful homes and large park areas, the kind of things that bring a community together recreating civic pride, she said.
Concerning her immediate goals, Bausch is working on current projects with a longer-range goal of implementing new technology for more efficiency in the department.
With the recent flooding and damage to the city’s water plants, Bausch believes this is an opportunity for Plattsmouth to examine its water needs not just for the immediate future, but what will be good over the next 50 years.
Recreational and open space would be ideal along the Missouri River shore, she said.
“We’ve known Emily for a long time and when we were creating this hybrid position we talked to a fair number of people,” said City Administrator Erv Portis. “Pretty quickly our discussions kept coming back to her. We felt that she was such a good fit that we asked ourselves why not recruit her. And, she has hit the ground running.”
In response, Bausch said that the community and especially those in City Hall have made her feel so welcomed.
The excitement and challenges of this job seem to get her heartbeat going to get out of bed each day and eagerly come to work, Bausch said.