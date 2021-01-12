Emily Bausch excited about her new position in City Hall

Bausch likes what she has seen so far about this community.

“It’s incredibly resilient,” she said.

Plattsmouth is such a picturesque community with beautiful homes and large park areas, the kind of things that bring a community together recreating civic pride, she said.

Concerning her immediate goals, Bausch is working on current projects with a longer-range goal of implementing new technology for more efficiency in the department.

With the recent flooding and damage to the city’s water plants, Bausch believes this is an opportunity for Plattsmouth to examine its water needs not just for the immediate future, but what will be good over the next 50 years.

Recreational and open space would be ideal along the Missouri River shore, she said.

“We’ve known Emily for a long time and when we were creating this hybrid position we talked to a fair number of people,” said City Administrator Erv Portis. “Pretty quickly our discussions kept coming back to her. We felt that she was such a good fit that we asked ourselves why not recruit her. And, she has hit the ground running.”

In response, Bausch said that the community and especially those in City Hall have made her feel so welcomed.