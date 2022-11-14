 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
EMS to hold community-wide blood drive

  • Updated
blood preview

Doug Volz, a paramedic with Plattsmouth Emergency Medical Services, doesn't mind giving blood as shown here at a blood drive last year. He and other EMS personnel hope the public feels the same way by attending a community-wide blood drive on Dec. 12.

 Timothy Rohwer

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth Emergency Medical Services, in partnership with the American Red Cross, is hosting a community blood drive on Dec. 12.

The event will be held from 12 noon to 6 p.m. at 127 N. Fifth St.

“Plattsmouth EMS is committed to strengthening our community and helping meet hospital and patient needs through blood donations,” said Reba Graf, paramedic. “This blood drive is our way of giving staff, colleagues and neighbors an opportunity to help save lives.”

Blood is a perishable product that can only come from volunteer blood donors, Graf said.

“With someone in the U.S. needing blood every two seconds, blood products must be constantly replenished, according to the Red Cross,” Graf said. “We urge community members to donate blood and help ensure that patients in local hospitals have a supply of blood ready and waiting before an emergency occurs. There’s no better feeling than knowing that your blood donation may give someone a second chance at life.”

According to the Red Cross, donors with all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, A negative and B negative, Graf said.

For more information or to make an appointment to donate, sign up online at redcrossblood.org.

