Encouraging news on local COVID front

PAPILLION – As more and more area people get vaccinated against COVID-19, the threat of catching this virus appears to be lowering.

In its latest report, the Sarpy/Cass Health Department has downgraded the virus threat to the moderate range on its risk dial.

This comes after months with the dial in the high range.

“The risk dial score has lowered in recent weeks due to improvements in average hospitalizations and case numbers,” said Jenny Steventon, the department’s assistant health director.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the number of vaccinations administered in the two-county region totaled 63,155 with 20,150 of them having already received their second vaccine dose, according to the department.

The percentage of the population aged 16 and older completing the vaccination is at 14.7 percent.

Also as of Tuesday, there are just 44 active COVID cases in Cass County with the current death toll at 15.

This past Sunday, the department took part in a large clinic headed by a pharmacy that received vaccine through a federal pharmacy program, not through the state allocation system, Steventon said.