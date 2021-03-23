 Skip to main content
Encouraging news on local COVID front
PAPILLION – As more and more area people get vaccinated against COVID-19, the threat of catching this virus appears to be lowering.

In its latest report, the Sarpy/Cass Health Department has downgraded the virus threat to the moderate range on its risk dial.

This comes after months with the dial in the high range.

“The risk dial score has lowered in recent weeks due to improvements in average hospitalizations and case numbers,” said Jenny Steventon, the department’s assistant health director.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the number of vaccinations administered in the two-county region totaled 63,155 with 20,150 of them having already received their second vaccine dose, according to the department.

The percentage of the population aged 16 and older completing the vaccination is at 14.7 percent.

Also as of Tuesday, there are just 44 active COVID cases in Cass County with the current death toll at 15.

This past Sunday, the department took part in a large clinic headed by a pharmacy that received vaccine through a federal pharmacy program, not through the state allocation system, Steventon said.

“It was intended to provide vaccine to the population in Phase 1B tier group, primarily those working in food manufacturing, processing and grocery stores,” she said.

This week, the department opened up appointment scheduling for residents born in 1961 and earlier.

“Additionally, the local healthcare systems are beginning to identify and contact their patients with high-risk medical conditions to get them scheduled for an appointment,” Steventon said.

