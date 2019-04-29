PLATTSMOUTH – For 95 years, the owners and mechanics at Plattsmouth’s Ofe Oil Co. have been keeping vehicles moving on the road.
This weekend, it will be the end of their road.
“We’re probably one of the oldest businesses in town,” said owner John Blotzer. “Nothing lasts forever.”
He plans to close the doors then hold an auction on equipment and mementos later.
Ofe Oil Co. is a full-service station, which is becoming a rarity on the motoring scene.
“It’s so expensive to be in this type of business,” Blotzer said.
Obviously, there are more choices today than ever for motorists to gas up or get repairs, according to Blotzer.
Many are even going online to learn how to repair their vehicles, he added.
“It’s not like it used to be,” Blotzer said.
According to Carl Ofe, now 85, it all began back in 1924, and at the very location it is today, 214 Chicago Ave.
His grandfather, Henry Ofe, his father, Carl, and an uncle, Henry, had been employed locally for a railroad when a workers’ strike began. They decided then to start a filling station business.
The original building remains, though it has been built on over time, including the bays and gas pumps.
After his grandfather and Uncle Henry died, two more uncles joined the business, Carl said.
In 1949, George Blotzer purchased half of the business, along with Gene Holmes, an Ofe uncle son-in-law.
“I bought Gene out in 1958 and ran it with George until 1962,” he said.
George’s nephew, John Blotzer, then took over and ran it until 2001 with Carl, who then drove a tank truck.
“Nine years ago, I got out period,” Carl said.
John Blotzer, the current owner, started working there at age 13 during summer school breaks and became fulltime in 1983.
He owns the business, while Carl owns the property, Blotzer said.
Now 54, Blotzer said he plans to take it easy, but only for a spell.
“I’m not quitting. I’m going to do something.”
Carl added, “It has changed a lot since it started.”
An auction at the business will be held on May 11 with a customer appreciation day, the following day, May 12 from noon to 4 p.m. Food and drinks will be available.