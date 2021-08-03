Energetic, upbeat piano show coming to the fair

WEEPING WATER – It’s the kind of energetic, upbeat musical show that will get the audience clapping and singing along, according to longtime musician Sam Ferguson.

It’s the Fun Piano Show, a new act this year at the Cass County Fair.

“It’s two piano players doing a night of popular music that people can sing along to,” said Ferguson, who will perform a three-hour show with fellow pianist Amy Laemmli, on Friday, Aug. 13, beginning at 8 p.m. in the open air auditorium.

It’s not a classical music show, but rather “an energetic, sing-along, good time show,” Ferguson said.

What’s more, their audiences have been people of all ages with musical tastes ranging from golden oldies to country and modern pop, he said.

And, they play what the audiences seem to want, he added.

“We read the audience.”

Throughout the show, they will take audience requests, preferably upbeat tunes, Ferguson said.

This type of show has been coined as “dueling pianos” in some places, but that is incorrect, he said.

“We work together.”