LINCOLN - In light of historic flooding and devastation in Nebraska’s communities, the Nebraska Energy Office is providing assistance to those impacted by the floods.
Two separate energy office programs can provide funding.
The Dollar and Energy Saving Loans Program is offering a 1-percent interest loan for eligible energy savings projects. These loans are meant to help flooding victims repair their homes.
The Emergency HVAC Replacement Program allows local community service providers to utilize Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program Emergency Funds to repair or replace furnaces and/or air-conditioning systems for owner-occupied units that were not eligible for assistance due to previous weatherization limitations. This program pays for weatherization assistance up to $5,000.
To receive free weatherization services, household annual income must fall below 200 percent of the federal poverty level.
For more information on these programs, call Gin Christiansen at Southeast Nebraska Community Action in Humboldt at (402) 862-2411.