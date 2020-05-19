Enthusiasm rolling for American Legion Riders chapter

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WEEPING WATER – More work is needed to start an American Legion Riders chapter in Weeping Water, but early enthusiasm has gotten the wheels rolling.

A meeting to gauge interest in forming a chapter there was held Sunday evening, and while organizers hoped for a bigger crowd, the interest was noticeable, according to spokesman Ed James.

“The enthusiasm was great,” he said. “We had hoped for more interested bodies, but had two very interested gentlemen.”

This included a rider from Plattsmouth, James said. Others who attended were nine current American Legion members, including two from Omaha, six from Lincoln, the Weeping Water Post Commander and himself, James said.

Among the duties of riders are participation in parades and funeral services, he said.

“Really, the chapters self-direct themselves in the fact that they complete projects based on what they see as needs,” James said.

To be a voting member of a riders chapter, a male or female must be a member of an American Legion Post, American Legion Sons or a male or female auxiliary group.

And, their bikes must be minimum 350 CC.