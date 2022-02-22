Environmental grants awarded in Cass County

LINCOLN – Keep Cass County Beautiful will keep offering environmental-friendly projects again this year in part through grants awarded recently from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy.

“We got everything we asked for,” said Dana Stahl, KCCB director. “We’re very excited about it.”

Plattsmouth Community Schools was also awarded a grant for a project at Plattsmouth Community Middle School.

The NDEE, based in Lincoln, announced last week a number of grants totaling nearly $6.8 million to support 155 statewide projects.

These grants will help fund litter and waste reduction projects and recycling programs. They will also pay costs for scrap tire cleanups and collections for household hazardous waste, electronic waste, and pharmaceuticals, according to NDEE Director Jim Macy.

“There were many outstanding applications submitted to NDEE this year,” Macy said. “These grants will assist many important local efforts to promote litter and waste reduction and help handle the costs of proper disposal of many materials, such as household hazardous waste and scrap tires.”

According to the NDEE, some of the grants came from its Waste Reduction and Recycling Incentive funds that are generated by a fee on the disposal of solid waste in landfills, as well as an annual retail business sales fee and a fee assessed on the sale of new tires. Grants are provided to local integrated waste management projects, which can include recycling systems, household hazardous waste collections, and composting.

For 2022, 27 projects totaling $2,167,173 were funded under the Business Fee and Disposal Fee categories.

KCCB was awarded $1,800 under the business category for educational materials and to hold four electronic waste recycling events this year, the NDEE said.

Also included in the Waste Reduction and Recycling Incentive program are Scrap Tire funds, which are generated from a $1 fee on new tires purchased in Nebraska. In 2022, 77 grants totaling $2,332,563 were awarded. These grants will fund 33 scrap tire cleanup events across Nebraska.

Enough funding was awarded to clean up 8,695 tons of scrap tires, according to the NDEE. Funds will also be used to partially reimburse the cost of many products made from recycled scrap tires, such as artificial turf football, soccer, baseball and softball fields, athletic running tracks and playground surfacing.

A $29,266 grant from these funds was awarded to Plattsmouth Community Schools as a 25-percent reimbursement for a new track at Plattsmouth Community Middle School.

“We were required to use Nebraska scrap tires in our Plattsmouth Middle School track project in order to receive 25-percent reimbursement through the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy,” Plattsmouth Superintendent Dr. Richard Hasty said. “This is the same concept that we used for resurfacing our track at Plattsmouth High School several years ago. During challenging budget times, it is of great benefit to our school district when we can receive reimbursement of this nature for projects on our campuses.”

The NDEE’s Litter Reduction and Recycling funds are generated from a fee charged to certain manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers of products that commonly contribute to litter. The program has provided grants annually since 1979.

In 2022, 51 litter grants totaling $2,179,271 were awarded in the public education, cleanup and recycling categories.

Public education programs educate citizens on litter reduction and recycling through a variety of school and community activities.

Cleanup grants provide funding for Nebraska organizations with volunteers who pick up litter and debris along Nebraska’s roadways, waterways, recreation lands, urban areas and other public use areas within the state. Not only are the public areas improved through the removal of litter, but also much of the material collected is recycled, the NDEE said.

Recycling programs provide an alternative to the disposal of solid waste in Nebraska’s landfills. Priority is given to programs that promote markets for recycled materials or purchasing products made from recycled materials.

KCCB was awarded a cleanup grant of $1,200 to clean up 12 miles and 60 acres in the county, the NDEE said.

KCCB was also awarded a $58,856 public education grant for providing education and resources for litter prevention and waste reduction. KCCB plans to focus on these issues during presentations at six school districts and youth groups, an environmental fair for 300 fifth-graders and other public events.

Though KCCB receives financial help from the county and donations, the majority of its funds comes from these grants, Stahl said.

“We couldn’t function without these grants, not for very long anyway,” she said.

Stahl added that she plans to present litter prevention lessons for preschoolers through eighth grade beginning next week through April. Spring is when litter prevention is taught with recycling education presented in the fall, she said.

According to the NDEE, grant applications for 2023 will be available in early July 2022. Check its website or contact ndee.wastegrants@nebraska.gov for more information.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.