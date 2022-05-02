Event collects more than 90 pounds of unwanted medications

PLATTSMOUTH – Bags of unwanted, unused medications are now safely out of reach of the wrong hands.

The medications were turned in by local folks on Saturday during the Plattsmouth Police Department’s annual participation in the D.E.A. (Drug Enforcement Administration) National Drug Take Back event.

The four-hour event was held at the Plattsmouth Senior Center.

The amount of medications turned in filled three large bags with a total weight of 91 pounds, according to Audrey Wilson, evidence technician for the police department.

The medications will be incinerated to “keep them out of the wrong hands,” Wilson said.

Those wrong hands could be small children who may accidentally swallow them or by teenagers feeling peer pressure, according to Wilson.

There’s always a chance people who are addicted to these medications may break into homes to steal them, she said.

“If it’s not there, they can’t take them,” Wilson said.

