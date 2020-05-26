Every day should be Memorial Day, local veteran said

PLATTSMOUTH – Many traditional Memorial Day events were canceled this year because of COVID-19, but dozens still came out to a ceremony in Plattsmouth to salute America’s fallen heroes.
Approximately 50 people, veterans and the general public, attended an event at the local Veterans of Foreign Wars headquarters on Sixth Street that involved the raising of the American Flag, the playing of Taps and a speech from veteran Mike Pauly, who offered a brief history about Memorial Day.
Every day, however, should be Memorial Day, he said.
“Americans should practice that,” Pauly said.
A former math teacher at Plattsmouth High School, Pauly recalled seeing a brass medallion in the town of Saint-Mere-Eglise, while visiting the Normandy beaches of France in 2018.
On the medallion were the words – Every Day Is Memorial Day.
“It’s one of those things you see and never forget,” he said.
France and elsewhere in Europe are taking those five words on that medallion to heart, according to Pauly.
“They are still erecting monuments to the fallen every day.”
The origins of Memorial Day can be traced back to the late 1860s, following the end of the Civil War with one veteran, John Logan, in particular playing a significant role.
In May 1868, Logan, a Union general during that war and an early leader of the Grand Army of the Republic, issued a decree that on May 30 Americans should decorate the graves of war veterans in honor of their service.
“Nearly every citizen was touched by conflict,” Pauly said about that war.
It was originally called Decoration Day, and surprisingly, it wasn’t until 1971 that Congress made that day, now called Memorial Day, an official national holiday for remembering the ultimate sacrifice many made for keeping this country free.
“We need to be reminded of that regularly,” Pauly said.
Normally, there would be eight different locations in the area where veterans and the public would pay respects on this day. Even the placing of flags at veterans’ graves in Oak Hill Cemetery was canceled this year because of the virus, said Pat Dugan, commander of the local American Legion.
But, there was good news, also, he added. The legion will begin flying an American Flag year-round in the American Legion section at Oak Hill Cemetery.
“We lost something (cancelations), but gained something,” Dugan said.
