Every day should be Memorial Day, local veteran said

PLATTSMOUTH – Many traditional Memorial Day events were canceled this year because of COVID-19, but dozens still came out to a ceremony in Plattsmouth to salute America’s fallen heroes.

Approximately 50 people, veterans and the general public, attended an event at the local Veterans of Foreign Wars headquarters on Sixth Street that involved the raising of the American Flag, the playing of Taps and a speech from veteran Mike Pauly, who offered a brief history about Memorial Day.

Every day, however, should be Memorial Day, he said.

“Americans should practice that,” Pauly said.

A former math teacher at Plattsmouth High School, Pauly recalled seeing a brass medallion in the town of Saint-Mere-Eglise, while visiting the Normandy beaches of France in 2018.

On the medallion were the words – Every Day Is Memorial Day.

“It’s one of those things you see and never forget,” he said.

France and elsewhere in Europe are taking those five words on that medallion to heart, according to Pauly.

“They are still erecting monuments to the fallen every day.”