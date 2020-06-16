Everything progressing for wastewater plant reopening

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PLATTSMOUTH – Repairs to the Plattsmouth wastewater treatment plant, heavily damaged from the floods of 2019, are getting closer to completion.

“Everything is progressing,” said Mayor Paul Lambert. “I think we’ll have the plant fully operational by September or earlier.”

The City Council on Monday evening approved the fourth of a series of payments for completed work phases to West-E-Con. Inc. in its contract in helping to get the plant up and running again.

The payment of $59,808 represents 95 percent of that company’s contract, the council was told.

“The Contractor (West-E-Con) is at substantial completion with minor coordination work yet to be completed with the wastewater treatment plant’s contractor,” according to an update given by Steve Perry, the city’s engineering consultant.

The work of West-E-Con involves restoring secondary electrical service at the plant.

The council also approved the bid of $33,542 from Iowa-based Midwest Vac Professional for sanitary sewer inspection. The firm will use cameras to inspect for any damage and the amount of debris in that sewer system.

“We need to get it cleaned out,” Perry said.

