WEEPING WATER – Cass County farmers and ranchers will have a chance to learn techniques to deal with stress at a free webinar later this month.
Cass County Nebraska Extension officials announced Tuesday that Nebraska Extension will offer the webinar across the state on Tuesday, Dec. 17. The webinar will begin at 12:30 p.m. and can be accessed at go.unl.edu/stresswebinar.
Cass County Nebraska Extension Office Manager Sondra Buell said the webinar would provide many positive tips for area residents. Participants will learn how to recognize signs and symptoms of stress and ways to understand the role stress plays in our lives. They will also learn different strategies and resources they can use to manage stressful situations.
“It’s an important and informational webinar that will be helpful to farmers and ranchers during this season,” Buell said.
Nebraska Extension Educators Brandy VanDeWalle and Glennis McClure will lead the webinar. VanDeWalle said farmers and ranchers have many stressors in their lives such as weather challenges, machinery breakdowns, debt loads, volatile markets, sleep deprivation, changing regulations and the stress of holding onto a multi-generational farm or ranch
VanDeWalle said all of these factors impact the mental health of farmers and ranchers. Local residents often understand the importance of planning and talking about their financial health to spouses, bankers or financial planners, but she said they may not realize it is equally important to plan and talk about mental health issues as well.
Residents who would like more information on the webinar can contact VanDeWalle at 402-759-3712 or brandy.vandewalle@unl.edu.
A separate workshop will be available to agribusiness professionals and service providers who work with farmers and ranchers. McGlure will be available to teach “Communicating with Farmers Under Stress” on a face-to-face basis with Cass County residents. She said local residents can contact her at 402-472-0661 or gmcclure3@unl.edu to learn more about that workshop.