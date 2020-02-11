Extension office manager announces retirement

WEEPING WATER – Sondra Buell has provided friendly advice and words of wisdom to hundreds of local 4-H children over the past five years.
She will continue to serve her community in a new role starting this spring.
Buell announced this past week that she will retire as office manager of the Cass County Nebraska Extension Office. She has helped with tasks such as compiling Cass County Fair results, organizing local 4-H activities and performing many bookkeeping duties.
Buell said she took some time to make the decision because she has enjoyed her role with the local extension office.
She said she opted for retirement because she felt she could help area residents in other ways.
“I am looking forward to this new chapter of my life,” Buell said. “When that magic birthday hit and I got my Medicare card in the mail, I pondered if I should retire. Then I decided, yes, life is too short.
“I want to do many things, especially serve my community in more ways (events at our 3B Homestead, church work, community work, time to be a good neighbor) and spend more time with my family. While I’m able, Lord willing, I want to do just that.”
Buell grew up in a 4-H household and participated in a wide variety of activities as a child and teenager.
She remained active in the organization during her college years, as she became the leader of a 4-H club for her three younger sisters.
She helped her sisters during the next eight years and then transitioned into leading her own children in 4-H activities.
Buell has been involved in education throughout her life. She taught school for many years in Missouri before she and her family moved back to Cass County. She said she was thrilled when she learned the office manager position at the Cass County Nebraska Extension Office was available.
“When I first went to college I wanted to become an extension educator but went into teaching instead, and then into Christian education when we moved to Missouri,” Buell said. “When we returned home to Nebraska, I got a job in the Cass County Extension Office, helping again with 4-H!”
Buell said she has been grateful for all of the enjoyable experiences she has been a part of through 4-H.
She wanted to express her appreciation to the hundreds of Cass County residents she has shared time with over the years.
“Working with all the 4-H families and community members through Extension has been the best part,” Buell said. “It’s been a rewarding and fun journey!”