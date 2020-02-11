Extension office manager announces retirement

She remained active in the organization during her college years, as she became the leader of a 4-H club for her three younger sisters.

She helped her sisters during the next eight years and then transitioned into leading her own children in 4-H activities.

Buell has been involved in education throughout her life. She taught school for many years in Missouri before she and her family moved back to Cass County. She said she was thrilled when she learned the office manager position at the Cass County Nebraska Extension Office was available.

“When I first went to college I wanted to become an extension educator but went into teaching instead, and then into Christian education when we moved to Missouri,” Buell said. “When we returned home to Nebraska, I got a job in the Cass County Extension Office, helping again with 4-H!”

Buell said she has been grateful for all of the enjoyable experiences she has been a part of through 4-H.

She wanted to express her appreciation to the hundreds of Cass County residents she has shared time with over the years.

“Working with all the 4-H families and community members through Extension has been the best part,” Buell said. “It’s been a rewarding and fun journey!”

